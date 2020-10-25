The 2020 Election Summit: Nomi Prins and Jim Rickards Review

Nomi Prins and Jim Rickards just announced The 2020 Election Summit.

How will the 2020 US Presidential election affect your finances? What will you learn during The 2020 Election Summit webinar? How much does the webinar really cost? Find out everything you need to know today in our overview.

What is The 2020 Election Summit?

The 2020 Election Summit is an upcoming webinar scheduled for Friday, October 30th, 2020, at 1 pm EST.

During the webinar, investment analysts Nomi Prins and Jim Rickards will discuss the United States Presidential election's economic impact.

According to Nomi and Jim, the 2020 election will cause an event that will directly impact your finances. Few people are talking about this event, but Nomi and Jim want to warn you of the event's impact before it’s too late.

During the live webinar, Nomi and Jim will discuss the event, explain how the event impacts your investment portfolio, and describe which steps to take to capitalize on the event and safeguard your portfolio.

What Will You Learn During The 2020 Election Summit?

During The 2020 Election Summit, Nomi and Jim will discuss all of the following topics:

Why the 2020 US Presidential election is “the most important election of our lifetime.”

Why this election will lead to a “shocking outcome.”

How you “could triple your money in the upcoming several months” by investing in the right assets today.

How to “collect 260% gains on the #1 play this election in just one month,” and why gains could be even bigger over the next coming months.

How to earn significant investment returns after the election regardless of the outcome and even if the market crashes.

How to take advantage of market volatility to grow your portfolio without investing in gold stocks or bonds.

Like with most financial webinars, The2020 Election Summit emphasizes big returns for investors who follow the investment ideas described during the summit. By following the investment advice outlined in the summit, investors can purportedly earn 300% returns in less than a year.

The sales page for The 2020 Election Summit is filled with claims of huge ROIs and safe returns – regardless of who gets elected or how markets perform over the coming months.

What is the Election Prediction or Event?

So what exactly are Nomi and Jim talking about? What is this shocking election prediction, and how will it impact your investment portfolio?

We can’t spoil the prediction without ruining The 2020 Election Summit, and you’ll need to attend the webinar to learn more.

However, Nomi and Jim will tease viewers during the webinar with basic investment analysis information, then recommend signing up for one of Paradigm Press’s many financial newsletters to learn more.

Every US Presidential election has significant effects on markets both in the United States and around the world. If you can predict what markets will do after November 4, then you could earn huge returns in the coming months.

2020 Election Summit Pricing

The 2020 Election Summit is free for anyone to attend. Just enter your email address into the online form at Election2020Summit.org.

After entering your email, you will receive a link to the webinar on the day of the event. You will also be automatically subscribed to the Capital Gains email newsletter, and you will receive promotional emails for other Paradigm Press investment products and services.

The 2020 Election Summit is genuinely free to attend. You will receive plenty of advertisements for paid products and services, but you can view the summit for free without spending anything – and just for entering your email address.

Who’s Behind the 2020 Election Summit?

The 2020 Election Summit features Jim Rickards and Nomi Prins, two investment analysts who also serve as editors of various Paradigm Press newsletters.

Paradigm Press is an investment analysis publication firm offering a range of free and paid publications. Popular newsletters from Paradigm Press include Jim Rickards’ Gold Speculator, Jim Rickards’ Crash Speculator, Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence, Nomi Prins’ Dark money Millionaires, Nomi Prins’ 25c Trader, and The Rich Dad Poor Dad Letter (edited by Robert Kiyosaki), among others.

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, speaker, and media personality specializing in finance and precious metals. He’s known for writing a book called Currency Wars: The Making of the Next Global Crisis in 2011. He worked on Wall Street for 35 years. Over the last 6 years, Rickards has published numerous books discussing the growth of gold and death of cash, including The New Case for Gold (2016) and The Death of Money: The Coming Collapse of the International Monetary System (2014).

Nomi Prins, meanwhile, is a former managing director at Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns. Today, she shares her inside Wall Street knowledge with the world through Paradigm Press. She has a PhD in Statistics and makes regular appearances on various media. Like Jim, Nomi has written several books on financial topics, including Collusion: How Central Banks Rigged the World and Other People’s Money: The Corporate Mugging of America.

Final Word

