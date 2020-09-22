28 Days From Your American Dream by Teeka Tiwari

Common Sense Publishing has launched a new marketing campaign titled 28 Days From Your American Dream.

During an October 8, 2020 webinar, Teeka plans to share investment advice that will earn huge returns for investors.

By entering your email address into the online form today, you can learn more about a mysterious event set to occur in the four weeks between October 8 and November 8, 2020 (Election Day). During that event, investors could purportedly earn “30 years worth of profits” in just a few days, allowing them to live the American dream.

What will you learn with 28 Days From Your American Dream? Is it a scam? What’s it the free gift and training? Find out everything you need to know about 28 Days From Your American Dream today.

What is 28 Days From Your American Dream?

28 Days From Your American Dream is a new marketing campaign launched online by Teeka Tiwari and his team at Common Sense Publishing.

Teeka claims an event occurs every four years. The last time this event occurred, investors earned 39 years’ worth of profits in just 28 trading days, building millions of dollars in wealth and allowing them to live the American dream.

Teeka claims this event is scheduled to take place again on Thursday, October 8. Teeka recommends logging into your brokerage account on October 8 and “simply making one-click” to earn enormous returns:

“Every four years a rare anomaly strikes the stock market… the last time it took place, you could’ve made 39 years’ worth of profits in as little as 28 trading days on Thursday, October 8th, this anomaly is set to strike again”

To help guide you through the investment process, Teeka is also holding a webinar on Thursday, October 8 at 8pm EST. Teeka will tell investors how to make the trade and earn huge ROIs.

Obviously, there are plenty of online programs that claim to make you rich quick. What’s the difference with 28 Days From Your American Dream? Let’s take a closer look at the October 8 event.

What is the October 8 Event?

On October 8, 2020, markets will experience a rare phenomenon.

The event takes place every four years approximately 28 days before the United States Presidential Elections. Teeka claims investors who follow his investment advice during this window and make just “one-click” can earn gains of 350% to 6,150%.

Teeka claims ordinary investors need to wait 30 years to earn returns like this. However, he claims investors can earn these returns in a short period of time and get “3 decades worth of investment gains in as little as 28 days.”

On Thursday, October 8 at 8 pm EST, Teeka will explain how to take advantage of the October 8 event and earn these returns over the next 28 days.

The event is related to the United States Presidential Election. By following Teeka’s recommended investment advice, you can purportedly earn huge returns in the leadup to Election Day.

Teeka is careful to explain that he will not provide personalized investment advice during the webinar. Teeka is not legally allowed to provide personalized advice to investors. However, Teeka will explain his recommended actions for October 8, telling investors they could earn gains of 1,580% or 6,150% or higher.

How Do Stock Markets Perform Before, During, and After Presidential Elections

It’s no secret how stock markets perform before, during, and after US Presidential Elections. We have decades of history explaining exactly how stock markets perform.

In an August 2020 writeup for Forbes, Kristin McKenna analyzed stock market performance by the president from 1926 onward. Here’s what she found:

Historically, volatility in the stock market is elevated in the months leading up to an election. Markets hate uncertainty, which leads to volatility.

The 2016 election showed how bad predictions can be. Even when a candidate is heavily favored and predicted to win, things can change, and market conditions change rapidly.

Stock market futures sank rapidly the night of the 2016 election when it became increasingly apparent that Trump was going to win. The S&P 500 fell more than 5% in premarket trading, triggering a circuit breaker and halting trading. However, by the time the markets closed the day after the election, the index was up 1%.

Before the 2016 election, many experts predicted devastating economic effects if Trump was elected. Articles published before November 8, 2016, warned of an instant recession, tanking markets, and stocks sinking, for example.

Stock market performance plays a crucial role in re-election. In the last 100 years, every president who averted a recession during this time period was re-elected. Avoiding a recession in the two years leading up to an election is a key indicator of re-election.

The performance of the S&P 500 in the three months before votes are cast has predicted 87% of elections since 1928 and 100% of elections since 1984. When the stock market has positive returns in this 3-month window, the incumbent party wins. If the stock market has negative returns during the window, the incumbent loses.

All of these factors will play an important role in the 4 weeks leading up to the 2020 US Presidential Election from October 8 onward.

However, it’s unclear what Teeka Tiwari is talking about with his October 8 event, and we can’t find any statistically significant phenomenon that occurred in 2016 and is expected to occur in 2020 leading to returns of 6,150%.

Can You Really Earn Returns of 6,150%?

Teeka claims investors could earn “extraordinary gains” on ordinary stocks by taking advantage of his October 8 trading recommendations.

“By logging into your brokerage account during this window…(And simply making one click)…Ordinary stocks can hand you extraordinary gains, like Bank of America: 350%, United Airlines: 882%, Home Depot: 1,500%, L Brands: 1,580%, Cardinal Health: 3,000%, American Express: 6,150%”

As proof investors could earn huge gains, Teeka mentions a jump of 6,150% in American Express stock.

Did American Express (AXP) really rise 6,150% after the last election? Did any other major credit card stock or publicly-traded company earn similar results?

The answer, as you might expect, is no: returns of 6,150% in a 28-day window for a major stock like AXP are not just unrealistic: they’re unheard of. It doesn’t happen. It’s possible with penny stocks or similar stocks, but it’s virtually impossible with major, publicly-traded, billion-dollar companies – even in a volatile market.

For perspective, AXP was priced at $58.25 when markets closed on October 7, 2016. On November 8, 2016 (Election Day), AXP was priced at $63.26. Today, four years later, AXP is priced around $98. It’s a decent gain – but a long way from 6,150% ROIs.

Despite the lack of evidence, Teeka claims he’ll show you exactly how to earn these (potential) returns during his October 8 event, making you rich quick in less than a month:

“During the event, he’ll reveal everything you need to know about this anomaly — along with the exact stocks that could potentially deliver 3 decades worth of investment gains in as little 28 days.”

Overall, we have no idea what Teeka is talking about when he claims investors could earn returns of 6,150% through American Express stock, as no major stock earned similar returns during the 28-day window preceding the 2016 US Presidential Election.

28 Days From Your American Dream Pricing

28 Days From Your American Dream is free for anyone to attend. Just enter your email address into the online form at PalmBeachGroup.com

By signing up, you agree to receive emails from Common Sense Publishing, LLC. Common Sense Publishing is an investment analysis firm offering a range of free and paid publications online.

Ultimately, the goal of 28 Days From Your American Dream is to tease viewers with returns of 6,150%, then convince them to sign up for paid newsletters from Common Sense Publishing, LLC. It’s possible Teeka will reveal specific investment advice during the event – but you’ll need to subscribe to learn more.

What’s Included with 28 Days From Your American Dream?

By entering your email into the online form, you can earn the following free gifts:

Access to Teeka’s “28 Days From Your American Dream” webinar on October 8

Report on a buy list of stocks that could give investors 30+ years of profits in 28 days

Event night Q&A on October 8

Training session with Teeka Tiwari on October 4

You receive all of the items above just for entering your email. You do not need to pay for anything.

Final Word

On October 8 at 8 pm EST, Teeka Tiwari is hosting a webinar. During the webinar, Teeka will explain how investors can earn 30 years’ worth of returns in just 28 days. By following Teeka’s investment advice on October 8, investors can purportedly earn returns as high as 6,150% in the four weeks leading up to the United States Presidential Election.

There’s limited information online about the October 8 event. We don’t know what type of investment moves Teeka will recommend during the event.

However, if you want to earn returns of 6,150% and generate 3 decades’ worth of gains in just 28 days, then you can sign up for the 28 Days From Your American Dream webinar online today through the official PalmBeachGroup.com website.