Crypto Catch Up Review: Teeka Tiwari Crypto Webinar Event Details

Teeka Tiwari has announced a new cryptocurrency webinar for Wednesday, November 11 at 8pm EST.

Teeka is calling the event “The Crypto Catch Up” event. Anyone can sign up for the webinar for free online at CryptoCatchUpEvent.com. Just enter your email address, and you’ll receive a link to the webinar the day of the event.

The event is catered to people who feel they “missed out” on crypto. During the event, Teeka will explain why there’s still a chance to “strike it rich” with crypto.

What will you learn during The Crypto Catch Up event? Is The Crypto Catch Up event really free? Find out everything you need to know about this event and what you’ll learn today in our review.

What is The Crypto Catch-Up?

The Crypto Catch-Up webinar, also known as The Crypto Catch Up event, is an upcoming webinar hosted by Teeka Tiwari, an editor at Palm Beach Research Group.

Over the last year, Palm Beach Research Group has promoted Teeka Tiwari has “America’s most trusted cryptocurrency expert.” Teeka and his team have led several webinars discussing how investors can buy crypto today to earn huge returns.

Teeka promoted similar webinars earlier in 2020 before the bitcoin halving, when many expected the price of bitcoin to skyrocket.

Now, Palm Beach Research Group is promoting crypto once again with The Crypto Catch Up event, claiming it’s not too late for ordinary investors to make a fortune with crypto.

Teeka and his team have promoted crypto investing several times throughout 2020, claiming it’s a great opportunity to buy. Bitcoin just hit its highest level since 2018, breaking the $13,000 mark. Some believe the next bull market is right around the corner, which is why it could be your last chance to buy crypto while it’s cheap.

Although many people feel they missed the boat on crypto, Teeka claims that’s not the case. During the webinar, he’ll explain how to get a slice of the crypto industry while it’s still relatively cheap.

The full name of the event is The Crypto Catch-Up: Your Last Chance to Get the Life You Want.

What Will You Learn During The Crypto Catch-Up?

During The Crypto Catch-Up, Teeka Tiwari and his team will explain why it’s a great time to invest in cryptocurrency today.

Investors who buy cryptocurrency today can expect to earn huge returns, according to the webinar. However, the window of opportunity is closing. As the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continues to rise, it’s becoming harder for investors to enter crypto at a cheap price.

Topics covered during The Crypto Catch-Up include:

Why the window to strike it rich with crypto had closed, until Teeka identified “a miracle discovery” that gives investors “one last chance to hit it big with crypto.”

The name and ticker symbol of Teeka Tiwari’s top pick for investors.

The name of Teeka’s most-recommended cryptocurrency. Teeka claims his recommended cryptocurrency investments have “soared as high as: 2,855%, 595%, 1,022%, 71%, 208%, and 1,592%” in previous webinars.

Q&A session with Teeka where he answers questions about crypto investing and the crypto industry, although Teeka cannot provide personalized investment advice

What is Teeka’s Miracle Discovery?

Teeka claims the window to invest in cryptocurrency had closed – until he identified a secret investing strategy.

Thanks to Teeka’s “miracle” discovery, investors have one last chance to get a stake in crypto before the market takes off.

Teeka calls his discovery The Countdown Clock. Here’s how the official Crypto Catch Up Event webinar page describes the clock:

“During the event, Teeka will introduce you to his miracle discovery: – a small group of cryptos with a “countdown clock” embedded in their code… telling you the exact day they’re poised to take off.”

This countdown clock periodically reaches zero. In previous years, Teeka claims his recommended cryptocurrencies experienced enormous gains when the clock hit zero. The sales page dazzles investors with claims of 5,837% to 538,868% returns.

Crypto Catch-Up Event Pricing

The Crypto Catch-Up Event is free for anyone to attend. Just enter your email address into the online form.

By entering your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Palm Beach Research Group. You can expect to receive plenty of advertisements for Palm Beach Research Group’s products and services, including financial analysis newsletters.

Palm Beach Research Group offers several newsletters that discuss crypto investing, including The Palm Beach Letter and the company’s two dedicated cryptocurrency investing services, Palm Beach Investor ($5,000 per year) and Palm Beach Crypto Income Quarterly ($3,500 per year).

However, there’s no obligation to buy anything, and you can legitimately attend the webinar for free with no purchase required.

What is How to Earn Free Bitcoin?

After entering your email address into the form at the Crypto Catch-Up Event sales page, you’ll see another form asking you to opt into a text message subscription list and “become a VIP.”

If you choose to enter your phone number and receive promotional text messages from Palm Beach Research Group, you receive a free copy of a report called How to Earn Free Bitcoin.

That report covers topics like:

How to earn free bitcoin by shopping at retailers you probably already visit

Why CVS, Walmart, Macy’s, and other major retailers reward shoppers with bitcoin for making purchases

How to genuinely earn real bitcoin without spending anything, including multiple free bitcoin earning methods

Palm Beach Research Group claims to have never released this report before. It’s exclusively available to VIP subscribers who enter their phone number.

Final Word

Teeka Tiwari and the Palm Beach Research Group team have launched a new promotional campaign for a webinar called The Crypto Catch-Up: Your Last Chance to Get the Life You Want.

The webinar is scheduled for November 11, 2020 at 8pm EST. During the webinar, Teeka will discuss specific stocks and cryptocurrencies to buy to earn huge returns. Teeka claims his previous recommendations have led to returns of 71% to 2,855% or higher.

The Crypto Catch Up Event webinar is free for anyone to attend. Visit the official website at CryptoCatchUpEvent.com to learn more or to sign up today.