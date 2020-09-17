Crypto Investor Network: Charlie Shrem, Matt McCall Awakening Blockchain Event

Investor Place just launched a crypto investment research service called Crypto Investor Network. The company is marketing the service through a campaign called The Awakening Event.

Known as “the most anticipated event in modern history”, The Awakening Event will shift the perspective and purportedly change the bitcoin and crypto world as we know it. You can learn more about the event by subscribing to Crypto Investor Network today.

For those who watch “The Awakening” Event until the very end of the video presentation will get to see bitcoin-pioneer Charlie Shrem reveal the name and ticker symbol of his favorite altcoin for free.

But what is The Awakening Event? Should you subscribe to Crypto Investor Network? Find out everything you need to know about this event, the subscription, and how it all works today in our review.

What is Crypto Investor Network?

Crypto Investor Network is a subscription-based investment analysis newsletter published by Investor Place. Subscribers get crypto market analysis, crypto news, and more for $199 per year.

The goal of the Crypto Investor Network is to help individuals “profit from the crypto awakening”, according to the official website.

Crypto Investor Network is led by Charlie Shrem, an early bitcoin investor, and Matt McCall, who recommended buying bitcoin in July 2014 on Fox News when it was just $640 [2].

Here’s how Investor Place describes the value of Crypto Investor Network:

“Businesses, governments, and individuals are waking up to the fact that cryptocurrencies are one of the most valuable, most revolutionary technologies ever created. As this continues, there will be an enormous rush into this asset class, unleashing a multi-trillion-dollar tsunami of new wealth and minting new millionaires and billionaires.”

By subscribing to Crypto Investor Network today, you can learn how ordinary investors like you can capitalize on this new investment class.

What is The Awakening Event?

As part of a 2020 promotion, Investor Place is marketing Crypto Investor Network online through an event called “The Awakening Event” or “The Awakening”.

Investor Place claims this event is a big deal. In fact, the event is more than just a big deal: it’s the most anticipated event in modern history.

Here’s how Investor Place describes The Awakening Event:

“The world’s most powerful organizations…billionaire investors and entrepreneurs…and virtually every country on earth are preparing for the most anticipated event in modern history called…The Awakening.”

In a promotional video and sales page, Emmy Nominated Event Host Lauren Sivan interviews Charlie Shrem and Matt McCall to discuss The Awakening Event.

Shrem claims The Awakening Event will change the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency overnight – and yet most bitcoin investors don’t know it’s coming.

“He [Charlie Shrem] calls it “The Awakening.” And says nobody — including bitcoin’s staunchest supporters — know it’s coming. Calling it the single most important development since the creation of bitcoin itself. It will change everything about your daily life from how you pay your bills…How you invest and save your money…Buy a home… even the way you vote. It will change every single aspect of modern society.”

Instead of revealing the event on mainstream media, Shrem is revealing it to Lauren Sivan through InvestorPlace.com.

So what is this big event? How will The Awakening Event change bitcoin as we know it?

After a compelling presentation, Shrem gets to the point of The Awakening Event: it’s not a specific event. It won’t take place at a specific date or time. Instead, The Awakening Event is simply a term for the growth of blockchain expected to occur over the coming years.

Since 2016, experts have been talking about how blockchain will change the finance sector, energy sector, and virtually every other sector. We’ve seen a small glimpse of that change – like with bitcoin. However, blockchain hasn’t quite changed the world yet.

Shrem believes blockchain’s moment is coming through “the blockchain awakening”. And, folks could see amazing gains in the near future with Shrem’s recommended blockchain technologies.

Shrem and McCall specifically recommend investing in altcoins – the digital tokens that power alternative blockchains. However, McCall claims that not all altcoins are worth buying and that folks should consider many factors.

“Even though the blockchain Awakening will mint thousands of new millionaires, not all opportunities will be worth pursuing. It’s not like shooting fish in a barrel.”

McCall recommends looking at several factors before investing in a blockchain company or altcoin:

“There are several factors you should look for when investing your hard-earned money into an altcoin. But there are two important criteria that all altcoins must meet. The first is that they must solve a REAL issue in the world that has a big, addressable market… The second criteria all altcoins must meet is perhaps the most important one…They MUST have a great team in place.”

At the end of the lengthy presentation, Shrem and McCall offer up the path towards optimizing for the opportunities ahead: they want you to subscribe to Crypto Investor Network today to get access to a report called Four Altcoins to Buy Now for 1,000% and Beyond.

As proof you can see extraordinary gains from altcoins, Shrem and McCall post various altcoin gains. If you invested $1,000 in altcoins like XRP, TNT, MED, and VET [3] at the lowest points, then sold them at their highest points, then you would have seen amazing gains:

“These are just a few examples of how blockchain companies are making a HUGE impact on the world’s biggest industries…And how owning their altcoins could make you a lot of money in the blink of an eye. All told, if you had put $1,000 dollars into each altcoin we just discussed…You would’ve made over $100,000! $10,000 into each would’ve made you $1 million. And most of these gains came in just a handful of months.”

Obviously, there are plenty of altcoin success stories for investors – and many altcoin failures. Although McCall and Shrem claim you can strike it big through altcoin investing, it’s unclear how much money you can realistically expect to make by following their investment advice.

All in all, Shrem, McCall, and Sivan showcase why we’re on the verge of a once-in-a-lifetime millionaire-creating opportunity:

“On behalf of Charlie, Matt, and myself we sincerely hope you take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 99% of the population has no idea what’s taking place behind the scenes. The mass adoption of the blockchain will mint thousands of new millionaires and change the very fabric of society. The decision you make right now will change your life forever and open doors to new experiences you never dreamt possible.”

Crypto Investor Network Pricing

Crypto Investor Network is priced at $99 per year.

You can subscribe online through InvestorPlace.com. All subscriptions are automatically renewed at $99 per year until you cancel. You can cancel at any time.

What’s Included with Crypto Investor Network?

As part of the 2020 promotion, Crypto Investor Network subscribers get all of the following:

Monthly Issues of the Crypto Investor Network Newsletter: Each month, Charlie Shrem and Matt McCall share stories, research, and investment opportunities throughout the blockchain and crypto space. Subscribers are the first to hear about these opportunities, giving subscribers “the most upside” and the best chance of earning profits through the recommended investments.

Crypto Investor Network Model Portfolio: Shrem and McCall maintain a model portfolio of cryptocurrencies and blockchain recommendations. You can view this portfolio, check open and close positions, and track the portfolio’s performance over time.

Bonus Report #1: Four Altcoins to Buy Now for 1,000% and Beyond: By buying these recommended altcoins today, investors could earn returns of 1,000% or more. Shrem and McCall claim their recommended investments “could soar 1,000%” as The Awakening Event (i.e. the blockchain revolution) gets underway.

Bonus Report #2: The Altcoin Millionaire’s Playbook: This report explains why investing in altcoins “is the fastest legal way to build wealth in the world today”, including how you can start seeing “big gains, step by step” by following an altcoin investment system.

Bonus Report #3: Altcoin Investing for Beginners: Not sure how to invest in alternative cryptocurrencies? This report explains how to invest in altcoins as a complete beginner, including how altcoins work, how to analyze altcoins and blockchains, and how to store altcoins for maximum security.

Monthly Webinar: Each month, Shrem and McCall host a webinar highlighting new blockchain projects and altcoin investment opportunities.

Crypto Investor Network Refund Policy

Crypto Investor Network comes with a 90-day refund policy. You can request a refund within 90 days of purchasing your Crypto Investor Network subscription.

About Investor Place

Investor Place, also known as InvestorPlace Media, LLC, is a Baltimore-based financial analysis and publishing firm. The company publishes various investment guides, market analysis reports, and other information online.

In 2020, Investor Place launched Crypto Investor Network, a research service focused specifically on blockchain and altcoin investing.

You can contact Investor Place via the following:

Email: feedback@investorplace.com

Phone: (800) 219-8592

Mailing Address: 1125 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21201

About Matt McCall

Matt McCall is the editor of MoneyWire. He’s also the founder and president of Penn Financial Group, an investment advisory firm serving individual and institutional clients. He previously worked at Charles Schwab.

Today, he shares his market analysis with the world through Matt McCall’s MoneyWire (a free newsletter) along with paid newsletters like Investment Opportunities, Early Stage Investor, Cannabis Cash Weekly, and Crypto Investor Network, all of which are published through Investor Place.

About Charlie Shrem

Charlie Shrem is an American entrepreneur and bitcoin advocate who has played a role in bitcoin’s development since the early 2010s. Shrem founded BitInstant in 2011, served as a founding member of the Bitcoin Foundation, and founded Intellisys Capital in 2016.[4]

Since 2017, Shrem has worked as the Director of Business & Community Development at Jaxx. He also founded CryptoIQ in 2017.

Final Word

Investor Place just launched a new crypto and blockchain subscription service called Crypto Investor Network. For a very reasonable $100 per year, you get access to blockchain investment recommendations, altcoin investment advice, and crypto market analysis, among other topics.

By subscribing to Crypto Investor Network today and becoming a charter member, you get access to a bundle of bonus reports. One report recommends buying four specific altcoins that could rise 1,000% as “The Awakening Event” (a fancy name for the blockchain revolution) takes place over the coming years.

Crypto Investor Network is led by Matt McCall and Charlie Shrem, two qualified experts with a proven history in the financial space and crypto spaces. Remember to watch the entire Awakening video presentation to receive Charlie Shrem's number one altcoin right now where the long-time crypto advocate and business man will give the details for all of those in attendance just for watching and tuning into the future of finance in these emerging cryptoassets.

To learn more about Investor Place, Crypto Investor Network, and The Awakening Event, visit online today at InvestorPlace.com.

Disclosure: MarketNewsCall is a publishing partner of Investor Place Media for Matt McCall and Charlie Shrem's Crypto Investor Network. Compensation may be rewarded in the result of joining their offer today.