Cryptocurrency Superboom 2020 by Weiss Cryptocurrency Investor Ratings

As most of our readers are probably well aware of, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a whole host of cryptocurrencies — including premier assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, etc — have been surging. In this regard, a whole host of economists and finance experts believe that as we move deeper into 2020, the demand for crypto will continue to increase.

Weiss Crypto Ratings is a financial rating agency that grades a whole host of digital currencies based on their current valuation as well as future monetary potential. As per the official company website, experts affiliated with Weiss Ratings claim that they were able to accurately predict the 2018 Bitcoin crash as well as the bull market that was witnessed the following year.

What’s on offer here?

As part of their latest offering, the Weiss Ratings team is looking to delve deep into a number of pertinent questions such as:

Why is the demand for cryptocurrencies rising at an exponential rate at the moment?

Which are some of the top currencies that investors should refrain from putting their in?

What are the top crypto prospects in the market today?

Additionally, the report also explores the implications of the Fed (as well as other central banking institutions) printing trillions of dollars in response to the ongoing financial crisis and how that very action has resulted in more and more people beginning to realize that paper currencies are soon going to be a thing of the past. Not only that, this incessant printing of money has also resulted in a whole host of investors moving towards alternative forms of money (such as crypto) as well as other stores of value such as gold, silver, etc.

One of the key members associated with the company, Dr. Martin Weiss, recently gave an interview where he spoke at length at how the last couple of Bitcoin halvings have set up the groundwork for another crypto boom in the near future. In this regard, he alluded to the following points:

Since the 2016 halving, the value of Litecoin investments have increased by over 80 times.

Similarly, with Ethereum and Bitcoin the profit potential currently lays in excess of the 100x mark.

By signing up for Weiss’ Crypto Ratings service, users are not only able to gain access to a host of meticulous investment advice but also obtain access to one of the world’s largest crypto databases. As per the official company website, the platform contains a whole host of niche’ data related to all of the major cryptocurrencies in the world. The info has been thoroughly vetted and looked into by a team of blockchain experts, data scientists, and mathematicians. Not only that, Dr. Weiss claims that the database makes use of an extremely intelligent computer model to assign ratings to every major cryptocurrency in the world.

Currencies to invest in and ones to avoid according to Weiss Ratings

As part of the Weiss Cryptocurrency Report 2020, the research team has put together a list of some of the best investment options of the year as well as some of the digital assets that investors should avoid at all costs.

In this regard, some of the cryptos that one should refrain from purchasing include:

Bitcoin SV

Wanchain

Digibyte

Verge

Skycoin

NANO

Electroneum

Similarly, from an investment standpoint, Dr. Weiss believes that Bitcoin, Ethereum, NEM, Litecoin, XRP are currencies that one can consider.

Free Goodies that are a part of the Deal

Subscribers to the Weiss Cryptocurrency Report are provided with a host of free, useful crypto-related material such as:

(i) Super Crypto #1: The Crypto Stock to Buy Right Now: As the name suggests, this booklet contains a detailed breakdown of all the crypto stock options that one can consider investing in at the moment. Not only that, the guide also outlines a number of investment strategies via which investors can maximize their short, medium and long term investment potential.

(ii) Super Crypto #2: Thunder from the East: This manual seeks to provide crypto enthusiasts with a highly detailed roadmap for potentially life-changing profits from company’s that are currently operating within the Chinese finance sector. Not only that, it also outlines over 12 crypto investment options that have the potential to deliver amazing profits within a short period of time.

(iii) Facebook Killer — The Little-Known Cryptocurrency That pays You for your Posts: This small booklet contains information about a new social media site that is based on crypto technology and can potentially allow early investors to rake in insane profits within the coming few months.

(iv) Crypto Investing for Newcomers — A Step-by-Step Video Course for Crypto Investing: As the name clearly alludes to, this is an in-depth video course that is designed to help guide investors (in a step-by-step manner) on how to get started with cryptocurrencies (i.e.what they are, why they’re so valuable, and how to invest in them.) The series is extremely informative and has been devised especially for those individuals who either have no idea of how to enter the crypto domain or are more accustomed to investing in stocks and other traditional commodities.

(v) A lifetime subscription to Weiss Crypto Alert: This is an e-letter that is published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It contains a wide array of information related to the world of crypto (such as best short-long term investment options, most economically potent digital assets, etc)

Lastly, it bears mentioning that the aforementioned goodies (when sold individually) are valued at around the $750 mark. However, people who subscribe to the newsletter in the near coming couple of weeks can avail of these offerings absolutely free of cost

Pricing and Availability

To subscribe to the Weiss Cryptocurrency Report, all one has to do is visit the official company website and follow the instructions outlined there. At the time of writing this article, there are two options that one can choose from:

Standard Membership: This package is worth $29. It includes a digital-only subscription to Weiss Ratings Crypto Investor along with the six free bonus items that have been mentioned in an earlier section.

Deluxe Membership: This option is currently priced at $119. It includes a digital as well as a print subscription to Weiss Ratings Crypto Investor along with six 6 free bonus items.

Also, it bears mentioning that if users are not completely satisfied with the quality of their purchase, a full refund can be initiated. Payments can be made via a number of safe and secure avenues including PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, etc.