Dr. Steve Sjuggerud’s Project Real Estate is June 24th: Next Big Investment Opportunity is Here

Project Real Estate by Dr. Steve Sjuggerud is set to take place as the next big investment opportunity inside the real estate market. The event is scheduled to happen on June 24th at 8PM ET where the financial investor expert is sharing the details on how he has made millions for both him and his family using this exact process.

Real estate goes through different trends throughout the years. In fact, this market usually balances being a buyers’ and sellers’ opportunity. While real estate agents tend to have the biggest benefits of these sales, Dr. Sjuggerud plans to unveil the way that he’s used real estate to generate millions of dollars.

In his upcoming Project: Real Estate event, he will be giving major benefits to attendees. Every expert guest will have their biography exposed, and Sjuggerud plans to show how the investments that he’s made through the years have made him a major profit.

Dr. Sjuggerud has been made popular for the work he’s done in the stock market, gaining triple-digit profits in gold, healthcare, and banking. With the timing of the market right now, he believes that consumers will be able to see impressive wealth accumulation in their own portfolios by following these tips.

Some of the speakers will include:

Kendra Todd, Season 3 winner of The Apprentice and manager of one of the most expensive real estate transactions

Ronan McMahon, a “global real estate scout” who has substantial connections with the current real estate market

Before this event, users will have a chance to submit any of their questions that they have about investing or the particular processes that they’ll be learning about. Dr. Sjuggerud has made his net worth’s bulk outside of the stock market, making his fortune with real estate even more impressive. The presentation has been in the works with Dr. Sjuggerud and the team for quite some time, and they’ll be covering details that Stansberry Research has never displayed before.

When Do Attendees Need to Tune In?

This event will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, using the link that will be emailed to anyone that signs up. It will only air at 8:00pm EST (5:00pm PST), and users will need to click the included link to access the content.

To get this link, users can register on the official Stanberry Research website, using only their phone number. This phone number isn’t used for any other purpose beyond delivering the event link, which means users don’t have to worry about it being sent to any third parties.

Bottom Line

The Project: Real Estate event will make it possible for anyone to get ahead in their finances. While little information is available about the event right now, the best way to learn more about the free webinar is to attend it.

Click here now to get signed up and reserve your spot for Dr. Steve Sjuggerud's Project Real Estate here.