Empire Stock Investor: Whitney Tilson’s TaaS Stock Investment Opportunity

Empire Financial Research has launched a new marketing campaign for its Empire Stock Investor newsletter. The marketing campaign mentions a TaaS investment opportunity that could quadruple your money in several years.

Empire Financial Research executive Whitney Tilson claims TaaS is “the biggest financial story in America, which is not getting nearly enough attention in the mainstream press.”

Is transportation as a service (TaaS) really the next big investment opportunity? Can you really quadruple your money by following Empire Stock Investor’s investment advice? Find out today in our review.

What is Whitney Tilson’s TaaS Investment Opportunity?

Empire Financial Research claims to have identified an investment opportunity that will quadruple your money in the next few years. They’re calling it transportation as a service, or TaaS.

According to Empire Financial Research, TaaS is about to change the world. It will change the way we drive. It will change insurance companies. It will disrupt so many elements of our financial industry.

Why is transportation as a service about to become a thing? Empire Financial Research traces it to two technologies that are just about to peak at the right time, including:

Electric Vehicles

Self-driving Vehicles

These two technologies will fuel the rise of transportation as a service. Instead of owning our own vehicles, we’ll simply call a ride. An electric, self-driving car will pick us up. There will be no need to have your own vehicle, no need for drivers, and no need for rideshare companies like Uber.

Some of the specific changes that will emerge because of transportation as a service include:

Dramatically change the value of homes and real estate across the United States

Put $5,600 per year back into the hands of 93% of U.S. families

Dramatically change the value of your car

Lead to a collapse in oil prices

Radically change the tax structure of almost every city and small town in the United States; Los Angeles will lose more than $140 million, while New York will lose over $500 million “every single year”

Change the insurance and healthcare industries by potentially saving millions of lives

A self-driving car revolution would change the world in multiple ways. Empire Financial Research claims it will change the way cities operate: there won’t be a need for parking lots, for example, which will open up huge amounts of real estate in major cities.

The lengthy video mentions many other reasons why transportation as a service is about to revolutionize the world. It mentions multiple car and plane companies that have already released battery-powered forms of transportation, for example, while companies like Tesla are revolutionizing the world of self-driving cars.

TaaS Stocks to Quadruple your Money in Four Years

Ultimately, you get to the point of Empire Financial Research’s sales page on TaaS: they recommend buying specific companies before the world is aware of TaaS. By investing in the right companies today, you can purportedly “quadruple” your money in the next few years.

The company recommends buying Waymo, for example, which they describe as a leader in autonomous vehicles. Waymo is owned by Google (Alphabet) and has driven more autonomous miles than anyone else in the real world – more than 20 million miles as of 2020. That’s more autonomous miles than Uber, Ford, GM, Cruise, Tesla, and Nissan combined.

Waymo has already launched an autonomous vehicle ride-hailing service in Arizona called Waymo One. They’re planning to expand in the next few years. They already purchased 62,000 self-driving Chrysler mini-vans, for example, and are working with Jaguar to build 20,000 self-driving SUVs.

You cannot buy Waymo stock specifically, although you can buy GOOGL stock. Empire Financial Research recommends buying GOOGL (Google / Alphabet) any time it’s under $1,600 per share.

Empire Financial Research also recommends other investments, including tech companies that own various electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technologies.

You can learn the specific stocks to buy by subscribing to Empire Stock Investor today, which will give you access to multiple reports on TaaS.

What is Empire Stock Investor?

Empire Stock Investor is a monthly financial analysis report led by Whitney Tilson. Each month, subscribers receive a new report with investment recommendations, model portfolio updates, market analysis, and more.

Subscribers to Empire Stock Investor also receive Whitney Tilson’s Daily, which is a daily newsletter featuring Whitney Tilson’s thoughts, notes, and recommendations on the day’s market movements.

Subscribers also receive daily issues of Empire Financial Daily, a financial newsletter that comes out right after markets close every day.

Overall, Empire Stock Investor promises to provide unique insights, research, and analysis, giving investors an edge over the competition. You receive two daily updates and one monthly update giving you “investment ideas” (not technically investment advice, which would be illegal).

Empire Stock Investor Pricing

Empire Stock Investor is priced at $49 per year.

The subscription is normally priced at $199 per year. One year after signing up for the newsletter, you will automatically be re-subscribed at the $199 per year price. If you do not want a second year of Empire Stock Investor, then you need to contact the company to cancel your subscription before the one year automatic renewal date.

Empire Stock Investor Refund Policy

Empire Stock Investor has a 30 day 100% money back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 30 days with no questions asked.

What’s Included with Empire Stock Investor?

Your subscription to Empire Stock Investor includes a handful of bonus products. By subscribing to Empire Stock Investor today, you gain access to several PDFs and bonus reports. Here’s what’s included with your subscription:

Research Report 1: The #1 Way to Profit on the Electric Vehicle Boom:

This report explains why you should invest in “the most important technology in the electric car space”. The report lists the name of the stock and the reason it’s expected to rise in the coming years.

Research Report 2: The Three Critical Driverless Technologies You Must Own Today:

This report recommends two specific tech stocks to buy to profit from autonomous driving technology. The two tech companies both own patents on technologies used in driverless vehicles, and the value of both companies is expected to rise in the coming years.

Research Report 3: The TaaS Speculation – How to Quadruple your Money in the Next Few Years:

This report explains the specific investments you should make to profit from the transportation as a service (TaaS) revolution expected to occur over the next few years.

12 Issues of Empire Stock Investor: Empire Stock Investor is a monthly newsletter analyzing markets, providing investment ideas, and highlighting other movements from the past month.

Empire Financial Daily: Empire Financial Daily is a daily report discussing current market movements and investment ideas.

Access to Archived Guides: Empire Stock Investor subscribers get access to archived guides in the library/database, including previous reports from Whitney Tilson.

About Empire Financial Research

Empire Financial Research is an investment analysis firm that offers several free and paid newsletters online.

The company is led by Whitney Tilson, who previously ran Kase Capital Management. That company operated three value-oriented hedge funds and two mutual funds. He started the company out of his bedroom, growing the company from $1 million assets under management to nearly $200 million.

Core products available through Empire Financial Research include Empire Elite Growth, Empire Elite Trader, Empire Investment Report, and Empire Stock Investor, among others.

You can contact the company via the following:

Email: info@empirefinancialresearch.com

info@empirefinancialresearch.com Phone: (800) 961-2618

Final Word

Empire Financial Research has launched a new marketing campaign for Empire Stock Investor. The marketing campaign describes how investors can generate large profits by investing in transportation as a service (TaaS) stocks today. The company claims investors can quadruple their money by picking the right TaaS stocks.

You get access to all TaaS reports by subscribing to Empire Stock Investor today, which is priced at $49 per year.

To learn more about Whitney Tilson’s Empire Stock Investor and its TaaS analysis, visit online today at EmpireFinancialResearch.com.