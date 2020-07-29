Ethereum Price Predictions: Best ETH/USD Forecasts (2020)

Ethereum doesn’t get as much attention as bitcoin, yet the world’s second largest cryptocurrency continues to be one of the industry’s hottest success stories.

Like other altcoins, ETH has had middling performance since hitting an all time high in 2018. Even as bitcoin has nudged up, ETH had average performance for two years – at least until July 2020, when ETH surged from $200 to $400 in weeks.

Some analysts believe ETH will outperform BTC in 2020. Some believe ETH will be worth $1,000 by the end of the year. Others believe it will be worth $100. Some believe ETH will rise even higher.

ETH’s price predictions for 2020 are like the price predictions for any cryptocurrency. There are optimistic price predictions and pessimistic price predictions. There are also realistic ones – and outlandish ones.

LongForecast.com Predicts $300 ETH in February 2021

LongForecast.com used mathematical and statistical analysis to make an ill-fated ETH prediction in June 2020. The forecasting website was extremely bearish on ETH, which was sitting under $280 when they released the prediction. According to the LateForecast.com model, ETH would not break $300 until late February 2021. Of course, ETH breached that price just a few weeks later, making this one of the worst-timed price predictions on our list.

As of August 2020, LongForecast has updated its price prediction for ETH, claiming we’ll see ETH hit $860 to $885 by November-December 2020, rising to a high of $1269 by May 2020 before setting to $788 by the end of 2021. LongForecast does not see significant future long-term growth for ETH, with prices dipping to $300 by 2023 and rising to $700 by the end of 2024.

WalletInvestor.com Predicts $207 ETH Within One Year

WalletInvestor.com is similarly bearish on ETH. The firm predicts ETH will surge to a brief high around $300 in summer 2020 before falling back around $200 later in the year. They expect to price of ETH to hover within the $200 to $300 range for one year, ultimately settling around $207 one year from today.

One month after releasing that prediction, Wallet Investor has revised its price prediction for ETH, although the company is still bearish overall. Wallet Investor now believes ETH will be worth $376.86 within one year, rising to just $390 within five years.

Crypto Research Report Predicts ETH at $331 by 2020 and $3,500 ETH by 2025

Crypto Research Report uses Irving Fisher’s “equation of exchange” model to analyze all possible use cases for the Ethereum blockchain. By analyzing use cases, we can assess value. Based on this model, Crypto Research Report predicted a total addressable market for cryptocurrencies around $212 trillion based on its applications in finance and currency, among other fields. The model specifically predicts ETH at $331 in 2020 – a price it quickly breached within weeks of the prediction.

That same model, by the way, predicts bitcoin at $19,000 by the end of 2020 – and breaching $341,000 by 2025. They expect ETH to breach $3,500 in 2025 before dropping to $3,644 by 2030 and $3,441 by 2033.

Crypto Rating Predicts $880 ETH in One Year, $11,000 ETH Within 5 Years

Crypto Rating has updated its ETH price predictions after the latest surge in July 2020. Today, the company is extremely bullish on the price of ETH, believing we’ll see it double again after one year. ETH already doubled in price between July and August 2020, and Crypto Rating expects we’ll see that again within one year, when ETH reaches a price of $880.71. The model also suggests that ETH will do most of its rising within the next 6 months, as the price of ETH will reach $500 within one month and $700 within 6 months.

Crypto Rating is even more bullish on the long-term price of ETH. The company’s model sees the price of Ethereum roughly doubling every year for the next five years, hitting $1,548.62 within two years, $2,932.32 within three years, $5,774.93 within four years, and $11,264.14 within five years.

Skew Analytics Predicts $480 ETH by 2020

Cryptocurrency and blockchain analytics firm Skew predicts ETH will reach $480 by 2020. The company describes itself as the leading provider of data analytics for BTC and ETH, offering real-time analytics services and trading services to crypto users.

Simon Dedic Predicts $9,000 ETH at Some Point

Simon Dedic, co-founder of Blockfyre and managing partner of Moonrock Capital, believes ETH will be worth $9,000 some day.

Dedic also predicts BTC to breach $150,000 and Link to breach $200 at the same time as ETH reaches that price. Simon believes only six cryptocurrencies are worth buying today for a long-term hodler, including BTC, ETH, LINK, BNB, VET, and XTZ.

$ETH – what an absolute weekly chad candle.$ETH broke a major resistance it was fighting since August 2018 already. Fingers crossed it can close above it and confirm it as new support, then I see it going back to $800 rather quickly. Haven't been as bullish for a long time. pic.twitter.com/KC4hTgS8aw — Simon Dedic (@scoinaldo) July 26, 2020

In summer 2020, Dedic revised his short-term price prediction for ETH. Dedic described ETH’s July 2020 rise as “an absolutely weekly chad candle”. Based on recent performance, Dedic believes ETH will rise to $800 “rather quickly”, adding that he hasn’t been as bullish about ETH in a long time.

James Todaro Predicts $1 Trillion Market Cap for ETH

James Todaro, managing partner at Blocktown Capital, believes ETH will reach $9,000 per token eventually, although he makes the prediction in a roundabout way.

Todaro believes ETH will reach a $1 trillion market cap due to a surge in decentralized finance. Based on math and total supply, that works out to around $9,000 per coin.

Nigel Green Predicts $2,500 ETH by 2020

Nigel Green is bullish on ETH after watching the coin surge in 2020. Green, through his crypto analysis firm DeVere Group, predicts ETH will breach $2,500 by the end of 2020. DeVere Group identifies three reasons for the increase in ETH, including 1) more platforms supporting ETH trading, 2) More demand for digital currencies, and 3) Increased use of smart contracts and the decentralization of cloud computing. Based no all of these factors, ETH will skyrocket by the end of 2020.

Brian Schuster Believes ETH Will Breach $100,00 Within 5 Years

Brian Schuster, the founder of Ark Capital LLC, is bullish on ETH. He believes ETH will breach $!00,000 within the next five years.

He also believes cryptocurrency overall will eventually replace gold. Brian Schuster famously made his $100,000 ETH prediction back in 2017/2018, and it’s unclear if he’s still as bullish on ETH today.

CoinKir Expects $1,455 ETH by 2020

Crypto prediction platform CoinKir has made bold predictions for ETH since the beginning of 2020. The company predicted ETH would breach $1,000 by May 2020 – something that obviously did not occur. The company also believes ETH will breach $1,455 by the end of 2020 – something that could still occur if ETH’s price continues to surge after its record-breaking July 2020 rise.

CoinSwitch Predicts $3,844 ETH by 2025

Crypto news blog CoinSwitch is bullish on ETH long-term. The company believes 2020 will be “the most remarkable year for Ethereum” as decentralized apps (dApps) see huge adoption. The company believes ETH will rise to $1,550 by the end of 2020, then to $2,000 by the end of 2021, rising to $2,500 by 2022, and then to $3,844 by 2025. The company does not cite any statistical evidence to support these figures, and it’s unclear if they’re just randomly choosing numbers – or basing predictions on a statistical model.

Bobby Ullery Predicts $11,375 ETH by 2020

In June 2017, Bobby Ullery made one of the most dramatic price predictions for BTC and ETH in 2020. Bobby announced via a Medium blog post that crypto would hold a market cap of $4.5 trillion in 2020, with 25% of the market divided between BTC and ETH.

Based on these numbers, Bobby predicts $11,375 ETH by the end of 2020, while BTC would be worth $61,900 per coin. Bobby Ullery is not a well-known crypto analyst, although he has extensive tech experience, including app development experience, decentralized network experience, and more.

CryptoGround Believes ETH will Rise to $257 by 2021

CryptoGround was bearish about ETH to start the year, expecting ETH to rise to $229 by the middle of 2020, then to $256.6986 before 2021. Obviously, those price predictions have been surpassed with ETH nearing $400 in the middle of 2020. However, the company believes ETH will be worth $1,445.20 by 2025 – a prediction that still certainly has a chance of being true.

While the rest of the market is bullish on ETH for 2020, CryptoGround continues to be bearish. The company believes ETH will drop to $200 within the next month, losing nearly 50% of its value within just a few weeks. CryptoGround believes ETH will settle within the $225 to $250 range for the next 6 to 12 months.

30 Rates Predicts $700 Bitcoin by End of 2020

30 Rates is bullish on ETH after updating its pricing model. The company believes ETH will continue surging after its July 2020 push, rising as high as $600 to $700 by the end of 2020. 30 Rates describes itself as “the economy forecast agency”, offering a range of price predictions for gold, oil, foreign currencies, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Michael “Crypto Michael” van de Poppe Predicts $470 ETH by 2020

After ETH broke $300 earlier in July 2020, Michael van de Poppe, also known as Crypto Michael, issued an optimistic price prediction for ETH for the remainder of the year.

Based on Crypto Michael’s technical analysis, he believes ETH will rise to $570 by the end of 2020. He also claims ETH is “ready for $500”, claiming we’re in a period of accumulation as people continue to scoop up ETH and create new ETH wallets.

Ethereum Is Ready For $500! Check it here:https://t.co/4iR2G734NC Full TA analysis on $ETH and $LTC! Enjoy and please subscribe!#ETHEREUM — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) July 23, 2020

Michael is a full-time trader from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange with experience dealing with cryptocurrencies and conventional assets.

Crypto Ticker Believes ETH Will Break $1,000 by 2021

Could the price of ETH rise above $1,000 within 18 months? Crypto Ticker (CryptoTicker.io) certainly seems to think so. After the July 2020 surge, Crypto Ticker posted a new price prediction for ETH, claiming the token would rise over $1,000 by the end of 2021.

The company cited increasing evidence of Ethereum’s adoption, including a rise in the number of Ethereum addresses, a rise in daily volume, and the upcoming launch of significant Ethereum updates like Ethereum 2.0. Based on all of these factors, Crypto Ticker believes ETH will roughly triple in value within the next 18 months.

FXStreet Sees ETH Resistance at $400, $450, and $500 for 2020

In an August 2020 ETH price prediction article, FXStreet acknowledged the sudden surge in the price of ETH, describing it as one of the best-performing assets among the top 5 cryptocurrencies. Although they acknowledged the price of ETH was nearing $400 in August 2020, FXStreet believes ETH will face three significant resistance bands as it rises towards $500. Specifically, ETH will hit psychological resistance at $400, $450, and $500, with minimum support levels at around $350 and $250.

Final Word

Ethereum 2.0 is coming, and that’s why ETH has surged in recent months. Traders are accumulating ETH with the expectation it will surge even higher by the end of the year.

It’s possible ETH could be worth $5,000 within five years. It’s also possible ETH will be worth much less. As with all crypto price predictions, we have no idea where the price of ETH is going next – but the future looks bright.

