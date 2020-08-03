The First Trillionaires: Jeff Brown’s AI Accelerator Action Plan

Jeff Brown and the Brownstone Research team have launched a marketing campaign for the Near Future Report where they discuss ‘The First Trillionaires.’

In a video and webpage, Jeff Brown explains that the world’s first trillionaires will be people who master a dramatic new technology. Jeff Brown uses his decades of Silicon Valley tech executive experience to recommend “the most disruptive technology of the decade” with a “potential $16 trillion market” en route to featuring the First Trillionaires’ Action Plan and AI Accelerator.

.

What is the First Trillionaires report? Is a Brownstone Research Near Future Report subscription worth the price? Find out everything you need to know about the First Trillionaires’ Action Plan and Brownstone Research today in our review.

What is Brownstone Research?

Brownstone Research is an investment analysis newsletter led by Jeff Brown, a former tech executive. The company offers several free and paid newsletters, including The Near Future Report.

Brownstone Research periodically releases reports on new trends. The company recently issued reports on self-driving cars, 5G, and artificial intelligence, among other topics.

Overall, Brownstone Research emphasizes tech investments. The company focuses on spotting the next significant trends in tech. By identifying these trends before other investors, you can reap huge profits.

In addition to The Near Future Report, Brownstone Research offers newsletters like The Bleeding Edge, Exponential Tech Investor, and Early Stage Trader.

About the First Trillionaires

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, Jeff Brown and the Brownstone Research team have published a report called The First Trillionaires: 3 Ways to Profit from A.I.’s $16 Trillion Wave.

That report explains how artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually dominating various industries. By identifying the kings of the AI space today, and by investing in the right companies, you can purportedly reap huge profits.:

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be the most important trend in the next decade. You have already seen the early gains possible with the right AI investments (like an incredible 737.5% in 5 weeks with Veritone). But that was before the “AI Accelerator” became critical to running the latest applications. With massive investments from companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and many more…You can see why tech billionaire Mark Cuban said, “the first trillionaires” will come from AI.”

In the report, Brown mentions three specific companies he believes will soar in the months ahead. He lists the names of these companies and their ticker symbols, then explains why they’re worth the investment.

Jeff Brown claims he has identified a specialized chipset called the AI accelerator, which he describes as “the key to the coming AI boom.” This chip can crunch numbers, compare millions of images, and learn from itself – all at the same time. Because of this chip, companies are making huge advancements in AI.

We can’t reveal the names of the three stocks without spoiling the report. However, here’s a basic overview of the three AI stocks that Jeff recommends:

Stock #1: Powering the World’s Fastest Supercomputer: Jeff’s first recommended stock is linked to a supercomputer called Summit that occupies a 9,000 square foot data center at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. That supercomputer can perform 200 quadrillion calculations per second. Summit is 60% faster than the previous world’s fastest supercomputer, which had been built by the Chinese. Brown claims the supercomputer is powered by the chips mentioned above. He recommends investing in a company that manufactures these chips. It’s not Intel, although Jeff compares the performance to Intel.

Stock #2: The Leader in Nano Computing: Jeff’s next recommended stock is a company that controls the remaining 20% of the supercomputer chip market (stock #1 controls 80% of the market). This company has created a 7-nanometer chip that draws up to 60% less power while still delivering high capacity processing power. That could revolutionize smartphones and other small devices. The company recently received a $600 million contract from the United States government, and the company recently announced it’s going to deliver the next world-record-breaking supercomputer in 2021.

Stock #3: The World’s Top AI Factory: Jeff’s third recommended stock is the world’s top AI chip factory. The first two recommended stocks design the chips – but this third company builds the chips. As chip production increases, this company will profit enormously. Jeff claims this company has a head start on making the next-generation AI accelerators, and he expects “outsized profits for years to come” because of this head start.

You get access to the ‘First Trillionaires’ report by subscribing to The Near Future Report today.

What is The Near Future Report?

The Near Future Report is a tech investing newsletter from Brownstone Research. The newsletter aims to identify the next significant trends in technology. The report highlights artificial intelligence, blockchain, and more.

Subscribers receive one issue of The Near Future Report on the first Monday of each month. Subscribers also get a stock update, including access to the team’s model portfolio. You can see the team’s current position on various tech stocks.

Jeff Brown describes The Near Future Report as “a large-cap technology investment advisory focusing on industry-altering trends right around the corner.” The goal is to tell investors about companies on the doorstep of enormous growth. Jeff teaches investors everything they need to know about the most innovative trends in the world today, including new technology companies he’s tracking, the best companies generating profits off new technology, and other recommendations.

What’s Included With The Near Future Report?

The Near Future Report subscription comes with all of the following:

12 Monthly Issues of The Near Future Report: Subscribers receive one issue per month of The Near Future Report. On the first Monday of every month, you’ll receive a report detailing new stock investment opportunities, latest tech trends, and more.

Access to Model Portfolio: Each monthly issue also contains an update on Brownstone Research’s recommended stock portfolio. By tracking this model portfolio, investors can get similar gains.

The First Trillionaires: 3 Ways to Profit from AI’s $16 Trillion Wave: This report highlights three companies fueling the upcoming AI revolution. Two companies are chipmakers designing specific chips for supercomputers, including the supercomputers that power AI. The third company produces those chips.

Bonus Report #1: The 5G HyperNet: In this report, Brown describes three companies at the center of the 5G frenzy taking place across the United States. These three companies hold the key patents needed to roll out 5G technology. Brown claims one of the companies has triple-digit upside over the next 1.5 years.

Bonus Report #2: The Future of Cars is Now: This report highlights investment opportunities in the self-driving car space. You can already see self-driving cars on roads across the United States – and they’re going to change significant parts of our world and how it works. Brown highlights investment opportunities in the self-driving car space, including the companies leading the self-driving car revolution.

Members-Only Website: Subscribers get access to the members-only website, which includes every back issue of The Near Future Report.

The Bleeding Edge: Subscribers also get access to The Bleeding Edge, a free email newsletter from Brownstone Research. This newsletter highlights more tech stories that occur between issues of The Near Future Report.

The Near Future Report Pricing

The Near Future Report is priced at $199 per year, although you can find discount offers that drop the price to $49 per year.

All subscriptions come with automatic renewals. One year after your subscription expires, your credit card is automatically charged $199 again for one more year of access to The Near Future Report. Brownstone Research sends an email before re-charging you for another year.

The Near Future Report Refund Policy

The Near Future Report has a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase at any point within 60 days of your purchase.

If you request a refund, you do not have to return anything. All products are digital, and you can keep digital reports and other materials.

About Jeff Brown

Jeff Brown is a former Silicon Valley tech executive with decades of experience. Today, he works mostly as an angel investor, identifying investment opportunities from across the industry.

Jeff has worked as the VP of NXP Semiconductors. He also held executive positions with Qualcomm and Juniper Networks, among other notable Silicon Valley names.

Today, Jeff uses his 25+ years of high tech executive experience to recommend stocks through Brownstone Research and the company’s various newsletters.

You can contact Jeff Brown and the Brownstone Research team via the following:

Email: memberservices@brownstoneresearch.com

memberservices@brownstoneresearch.com Email Form: https://www.brownstoneresearch.com/contact-us/

https://www.brownstoneresearch.com/contact-us/ Phone: 1-888-493-3156

1-888-493-3156 Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Final Word

The Near Future Report is a financial newsletter highlighting investment opportunities in the tech space.

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, new subscribers get access to several bonus reports, including one report called ‘The First Trillionaires’. In that report, Jeff Brown explains why the world’s first trillionaire will be someone who masters artificial intelligence technology. The report lists three specific stocks that are fuelling the AI revolution, including one chipmaker and two chip designers that play a crucial role in the artificial intelligence industry.

To learn more about The Near Future Report or to subscribe today, visit BrownstoneResearch.com