Jeff Brown Forget About 5G: Brownstone Research’s Near Future Report on 6G Technology

The Near Future Report is a financial newsletter specializing in technology investing by Brownstone Research's Jeff Brown.

As part of a summer 2020 marketing campaign, The Near Future Report team has released a ‘Forget About 5G’ video. In that video, the group discusses why smart investors are already exploring 6G – not 5G.

Jeff Brown, who is the head of the ship over at Brownstone Research, is also putting out his Timed Stocks: Accelerated event but had a very important message to share about forgetting 5G technology and instead focusing on the future of private 6G technology.

But is The Near Future Report worth the subscription? What’s the story with 6G investing? Find out everything you need to know about The Near Future Report today in our review.

What is The Near Future Report?

The Near Future Report is an investment analysis newsletter led by angel investor and former tech executive Jeff Brown.

The newsletter's price is $50 per year. It’s a monthly financial newsletter. Subscribers receive a new copy of the report every month. Each issue highlights investment strategies for the current tech market. Subscribers can access a model portfolio, achieves past reports, and more.

In these reports, the team discusses why 5G investing is over-hyped – and why smart tech investors are focusing on new areas of tech investing instead.

The Near Future Report's price is $50 per year through the new promotion. The report is published online by Jeff Brown’s Brownstone Research, a boutique financial analysis firm based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Why Should Investors Forget About 5G?

The Near Future Report explains that 5G investing is over-hyped. Over the last few months, every financial newsletter seems to have released a 5G-focused report. These reports identify hot 5G stocks, smart tech investments, and other strategies investors are using to capitalize on fifth-generation mobile communication technology.

Instead of following the 5G hype, The Near Future Report recommends investors “forget about 5G” because “the biggest companies in the world pay millions every month to use [an] exclusive 6G network”.

The video mentions that this mysterious private technology “is far more powerful than 5G” and could make investors “a fortune” if they know where to invest.

To make a long story short, the video is discussing cloud computing technology – including Amazon Web Services (AWS). Some of the world’s largest companies rely on AWS for everything. Investors who understand AWS and how it works can make a fortune by investing in the right companies.

The Near Future Report’s 3 Bonus Reports

Beyond 5G: How to Make a Fortune Off Amazon Web Services

This report highlights Amazon Web Services (AWS) and how it works, including why Amazon is “the most important tech company in the world.” The report also identifies the name and ticker symbol of a hardware company crucial to the future business interests of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, including why the company is worth buying today. Overall, the report aims to identify investment opportunities for anyone who wants to profit off Amazon Web Services.

Self-Driving Cars: The Future is Now

This report discusses some of the hottest investments in the self-driving car space, including Waymo – Google’s self-driving car division. The report identifies other self-driving car companies with the highest upside, including the one self-driving car hardware company uniquely positioned to profit in the self-driving car market.

The 5G Device Every American Will Need

As 5G becomes more and more common, Americans will need a specific semiconductor to access 5G networks. Companies like Apple need to buy this 5G semiconductor technology. This report discusses that technology and which company owns it, including why that company “could be the next number one tech stock of 2020 and 2021”.

The Near Future Report Pricing

One year after you purchase your subscription, your subscription will be automatically renewed at $129 per year using the same credit card. To avoid this fee, you must contact the company at least one day before your renewal date to cancel.

The Near Future Report Refund Policy

The Near Future Report has a 60-day refund policy.

You can request a complete refund within 60 days, and Brownstone Research will give you 100% of your money back.

What’s Included with The Near Future Report?

Your subscription to The Near Future Report comes with the following:

1 Year Subscription to The Near Future Report: This monthly financial newsletter highlights the best tech stocks and other investments from across the technology sector. It includes specific stock recommendations and market analysis from Jeff Brown (a Silicon Valley veteran with 30 years of experience) and the Brownstone Research team.

3 Bonus Reports: New subscribers receive access to 3 bonus reports (via PDF), including Beyond 5G: How to Make a Fortune Off Amazon Web Services, Self-Driving Cars: The Future is Now, and The 5G Device Every American Will Need.

About Brownstone Research

The Near Future Report is published online by a company named Brownstone Research. That company is led by former tech executive and current angel investor Jeff Brown, who uses his 30 years of Silicon Valley experience to recommend the hottest tech investments.

Brownstone Research publishes four financial newsletters online, including The Bleeding Edge (free), Exponential Tech Investor ($4,000), The Near Future Report ($200), and Early Stage Trader ($5,000).

The company describes itself as “a boutique investment research firm that consistently delivers insights and profitable investment recommendations to its subscribers”.

The Near Future Report is Jeff Brown’s (and Brownstone Research’s) flagship newsletter.

Email: memberservices@brownstoneresearch.com

Phone: 1-888-493-3156

Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Final Word

The Near Future Report is a financial newsletter published by a former tech executive and current angel investor with 30 years of Silicon Valley experience. Through the newsletter, analyst Jeff Brown recommends specific tech stocks expected to rise significantly in the coming months.

As part of a summer 2020 promotion, new subscribers to The Near Future Report receive three bonus reports. One bonus report discusses 5G investment opportunities, another report discusses self-driving car investments, and the third bonus report mentions Amazon Web Services (AWS) and related investments.

