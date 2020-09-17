GoCoinApp.com Review: XY COIN App and SentinelX NFC Device

GoCoinApp.com is a website that claims to ship a free device to your address to start earning COIN.

You pay a small shipping fee through the website, then receive an NFC device a few days later. You download the COIN app for iPhone or Android, then start earning COIN in exchange for sharing your location.

What’s the story with GoCoinApp.com? How is the website offering a free NFC device? How much can you make with the COIN app? Find out everything you need to know about GoCoinApp.com today in our review.

What is GoCoinApp.com?

GoCoinApp.com is a website featuring a promotional offer for an NFC device and a mobile app. You pay a shipping fee through GoCoinApp.com, then receive an NFC device in the mail. This device verifies your location. When used in combination with the COIN app, you can earn COIN (a digital currency) for sharing your location.

You can redeem COIN for BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies. You can also redeem COIN directly for a Playstation 4 and other popular items.

The COIN app is legitimate: it’s a cryptocurrency-based app that rewards users for sharing their location. The app is available for iOS or Android, and you can get 1,000 COIN just for joining today. The more you share your location, the more COIN you make. The app currently has 750,000 users.

Anyone can download the COIN app for free. By pairing the app with a SentinelX device, however, you can earn 12x rewards.

The COIN app uses the XYO Foundation’s open-source technology to avoid location spoofing. Because of this technology, you can’t simply spoof your location in the app to earn more money. You must verify your location before earning a COIN.

How Does GoCoinApp.com Work?

GoCoinApp.com has a unique offer. You pay a shipping fee today to receive a SentinelX NFC device in the mail. Then, you download the app and start earning money.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1) You pay a shipping fee of $12.95 (US orders) or $17.95 (international)

You pay a shipping fee of $12.95 (US orders) or $17.95 (international) Step 2) You receive 1 x SentinelX NFC Device in the mail within 10 to 15 days

You receive 1 x SentinelX NFC Device in the mail within 10 to 15 days Step 3) You download the COIN app for iOS or Android

You must have an NFC-capable phone to use the NFC device. Most phones made within the last four years support NFC. However, the iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone 6+, and iPhone SE do not have NFC or do certain older Androids.

How Does the SentinelX NFC Device Work?

The SentinelX NFC device is a card that uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to help verify the location of COIN users.

You can use the COIN app without the NFC device. However, you earn 12x rewards (on Basic COIN plans) or a 10% boost (on COIN Premium plans) for using the device.

The NFC card requires no battery. You just scan it using your phone to get temporary rewards to boost.

Each time you scan the NFC card, you get a 4-hour boost on your COIN Basic plan and a 12-hour boost on your COIN Premium plan.

The card is slim, waterproof, and sleek. It looks similar to a credit card. Inside the card is an NFC chip that communicates with your iOS or Android phone via an antenna.

The SentinelX NFC device is approved by the XYO Foundation. It also works with any XYO-enabled apps.

It’s also important to mention two types of SentinelX devices, including the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) version, which is shaped like a hexagon, and the SentinelX NFC device, which is shaped like a credit card.

How Does the COIN App Work?

COIN is a mobile app available for iOS and Android. The app describes itself as a “geo-mining app.” The company markets the app online as a way to earn money only by sharing your location. The more you change your location, the more money you make.

COIN distributes rewards in the form of COIN tokens. You can exchange COIN for rewards within the app. Or, you can swap COIN for digital currencies like BTC and ETH.

Today, COIN has over 750,000 users. Users share their geospatial location data when traveling, commuting, jogging, or moving around in the real world.

COIN also delivers in-app challenges. You might travel to a specific location, for example, to complete a challenge.

When traveling to a new location, you click the pickaxe button in the app to confirm your location and share it with the XYO Network. In exchange for sharing your location data, you receive a specific number of COIN tokens.

COIN may sound creepy, but the app only requests permission for your location. It does not track other phone data, nor does it collect other personal data. COIN simply follows GPS signals (not even Wi-Fi signals, cell signals, or other signals it could use as location data).

To enhance location tracking, COIN users use an NFC device. Some use a Bluetooth key fob system shaped like a hexagon. Others use the SentinelX NFC card.

If your phone goes more than 50 meters away from the NFC device, then your phone can no longer detect it. You’ll lose your rewards boost, but you can regain that boost at any time by re-scanning the SentinelX device.

What’s the Point of the COIN App and XYO?

Still confused about the COIN app and the XYO Network? That’s okay. It’s an open-source project still in the early days of development, and it can be challenging to get the full story about how the app works.

However, here’s how the XYO Network describes its mission:

“XYO’s goal is simple — reduce the world’s reliance on centralized technologies. To make this happen, we need to build a mesh network of IoT devices that spans the globe. That’s where you come into play.”

XYO claims that eCommerce companies and other firms will pay for your anonymous location data. However, it’s not clear who pays for this data, how your location info is used, or what types of offers you will receive.

“Because you’ll be anonymously verifying location data, which enterprises such as e-commerce deliveries and more find value in, we’re able to pay for the cost of your device for you to help build the next major geospatial location network!”

COIN App Pricing

COIN is free to use. However, the app incentivizes you to sign up for a Plus ($25 per month) or Pro ($35 per month) plan. You pay more, but you also earn significantly more rewards.

Here’s how subscription plans break down:

COIN Basic (Free): 1 x geo-mining speed, 1 x geo-mining recharge rate, 1 x likelihood of big geo-mines, and 12 x geo-mining rewards (with SentinelX)

COIN Plus ($24.95 Per Month): 2 x geo-mining speed, 2 x geo-mining recharge rate, 2 x likelihood of big geo-mines, and 12 x geo-mining rewards (with or without SentinelX)

COIN Pro ($34.95 Per Month): 3 x geo-mining speed, 3 x geo-mining recharge rate, 3 x likelihood of big geo-mines, and 12 x geo-mining rewards (with or without SentinelX)

GoCoinApp.com Pricing

GoCoinApp.com has a unique offer: you pay a small shipping fee today, then receive a ‘free’ SentinelX NFC card. The card is typically priced at $50, but you can get the card for just $13 to $18, depending on your location.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 SentinelX NFC Device: $0 + $12.95 Shipping (US) or $17.95 Shipping (International)

That’s it. You pay one fee today. The card arrives at your address within 10 to 15 days.

You can sign up for one of the subscription plans listed above ($25 to $35 per month). Or, you can continue using the free app, pairing it with SentinelX to enhance rewards.

Why is GoCoinApp.com Free?

How is GoCoinApp.com offering the NFC card for free? What’s the catch?

Here’s how the official website explains the unique offer:

“Because you'll be anonymously verifying location data, which enterprises such as e-commerce deliveries and more find value in, we're able to pay for the cost of your device for you to help build the next major geospatial location network!”

In other words, the company sells your location data to partners. They’re giving you the device at a discounted rate today because you’ll use the device, generating revenue for yourself and the COIN network.

Final Word

GoCoinApp.com is a website run by the COIN app team. The website sells a SentinelX NFC device for $13 to $18, depending on your location. You receive the location tracking device in the mail within 10 to 15 days, then download the COIN app and start sharing your location.

You can use the COIN app for free today without paying anything. However, you earn 12x rewards by pairing the app with the SentinelX device via Bluetooth or NFC.

The more you share your location over the COIN app, the more COIN you’ll earn. You can download the COIN app for free today to test it out. Alternatively, you can sign up for a COIN subscription or use the NFC device to increase your earnings.