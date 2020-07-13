Great American Reset: Jim Rickards’ New Case for Gold, Strategic Intelligence with Robert Kiyosaki

Financial newsletter Strategic Intelligence launched a marketing campaign called The Great American Reset of 2020.

That marketing campaign features Jim Rickards and Robert Kiyosaki. In a video, Rickards and Kiyosaki discuss how America’s economy could recover over the coming months.

Should you subscribe to Strategic Intelligence? What is The Great American Reset of 2020? How do Rickards and Kiyosaki expect the American economy to recover? Today, we’re explaining everything you need to know about The Great American Reset of 2020 and Strategic Intelligence.

What is The Great American Reset of 2020?

Paradigm Press has created a video featuring Jim Rickards and Robert Kiyosaki. During the video, the pair of financial experts discuss “The Great American Reset of 2020”. They discuss how the American economy could recover, how to protect your family during the upcoming economic turbulence, and how to profit as the economy rebounds.

The video is hosted by Pete Coyne, who describes Rickards and Kiyosaki as “two of the most well-respected financial minds in the world”, claiming that “millions of people follow their work because they have a history of making shockingly accurate predictions”. And now, for the first time ever, both are issuing “an urgent warning about what’s about to happen in America”.

Rickards and Kiyosaki both believe the American economy will go through a reset in 2020. It’s not just about COVID-19: the American financial system has been due for a reset for a long time. The face of retail is changing. The way we shop and spend is changing.

V-Shaped Recovery is Not Possible

Many people believe America will see a V-shaped recovery: the economy dropped sharply with COVID-19, and it will rebound sharply when restrictions are lifted. The economic chart will form a ‘V’ shape with sharp sides.

Rickards, however, believes otherwise. All of the money we were going to spend between March and June has been lost, and that could have a big impact on the recovery:

“We just got the first-quarter GDP and it was bad. But the second quarter will be worse. Now the issue is just because it went down fast does not mean it comes back fast…You hear about what’s called pent up demand. The idea is, well, I didn’t spend this money in April or maybe in May, but I will spend it in June. So it’s just a timing difference. That’s nonsense there. There is no pent up demand, maybe a little bit, but when people don’t go out to dinner because they’re worried about the virus and then restaurants re-open and they go out to dinner, they don’t order two dinners, they don’t order five dinners, they order one dinner. So all the dinners, they did not get in February, March, and April. That’s permanently lost. That does not bounce back.”

Eventually, Rickards and Kiyosaki get to their point: they believe a V-shaped recovery is unlikely. Based on economic trends and the current state of the virus, it’s unlikely America will see a sharp recovery:

“This could be a long, hard road that we have ahead of us until we get to either an effective therapy or a vaccine. It’s hard for me to see a V-shaped recovery under that scenario.”

The pair cite the Great Depression that started in 1929. Many people think the Great Depression had a fast recovery in the 1930s. In reality, it wasn’t until after long World War II, 25 years later, that the American economy recovered its pre-Great Depression status.

A decade after the Great Recession of 2007/2008, many Americans still have not recovered.

The pair also explain that the Federal Reserve is preparing for a 30% unemployment rate. The Fed has already cut rates to zero. They’re also printing money. Kiyosaki and Rickards claim the Federal Reserve is printing $41 billion per day.

Ultimately, Rickards and Kiyosaki believe our financial system has been ready for a reset for a long time. The COVID-19 pandemic will trigger that reset, leading to The Great American Reset of 2020.

What’s Included with Strategic Intelligence?

To learn more about The Great American Reset of 2020, you must subscribe to Strategic Intelligence, a financial analysis newsletter priced at $49 per year.

When you subscribe today, you get several bonus reports, including reports explaining The Great American Reset of 2020 and how to capitalize on the recovery. You also get books, reports, and newsletters from Jim Rickards and Robert Kiyosaki.

Here is everything included with Strategic Intelligence:

12 Monthly Issues of Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence: Strategic Intelligence is a monthly financial newsletter that discusses the latest market movements, including the investments you can make today to secure profits. The newsletter is led by lawyer, speaker, gold speculator, and media personality Jim Rickards.

12 Monthly Issues of Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad Letter: Robert Kiyosaki is best-known for his ‘rich dad, poor dad’ brand. Kiyosaki has published dozens of books and financial reports over the years. In his monthly Rich Dad Poor Dad letter, Kiyosaki analyzes markets, recommends investment ideas, and provides other opportunities to subscribers.

The New Case for Gold Book: Rickards is one of the best-known gold speculators on the internet. In this 170+ page book, Rickards describes how to securely invest in gold, why gold could rise above $10,000 per ounce, and the common gold-buying mistakes that investors make.

Crisis Dossier #1: The $4 Company Behind the Last Pure Silver Discovery in the World: In this book, Jim describes the #1 silver stock he recommends buying right now. This company’s stock is under $4, yet they just discovered one of the last pure silver mines in the world. The mine is so rich that “if you walk on the surface you might trip on pure silver”, according to Rickards. He heavily recommends buying this company to take advantage.

Crisis Dossier #2: My #1 Way to Profit from Falling Stocks… Even in a Great Depression: This book describes a step-by-step guide investors can use to profit while markets are falling.

Crisis Dossier #3: Ticking Time Bombs: Stocks to Avoid During A Market Crash: Certain companies will declare bankruptcy during this financial crisis. By selling these ‘ticking time bombs’ in your portfolio, you can safeguard your investments during a market crash.

Crisis Dossier #4: Five Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Right Now: Certain stocks have been shown to survive every major crisis. Some companies have lasted 100+ years or more. If you know which recession-proof stocks to buy when markets bottom out, then you can profit. This book explains which stocks to buy – including companies like chocolate maker Hershey’s, which has risen 545% since the 2009 recession.

Crisis Dossiers #5: How To Make Your Home Your Personal Fortress: With growing unrest across the United States, personal home security is more important than ever. This book describes how to protect your home, how to build a panic room, and how to make your home intruder-proof,, among other areas of home security.

Daily Issues of Daily Rich Dad E-Letter, The Daily Reckoning, The 5 Min. Forecast, America Uncensored, and The Daily Proof: This five email newsletters are available to anyone for free. The newsletters provide daily financial analysis. By subscribing to Strategic Intelligence, you get daily subscriptions to each newsletter.

Strategic Intelligence Pricing

Strategic Intelligence is priced at $50 to $80 per year, depending on your subscription package. Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Best Deal Subscription: $79 (Print + Digital)

Basic Digital-Only Subscription: $49 (Digital-Only)

The sales page lists a third subscription package for $130 per year, although it’s identical to the ‘Best Deal’ package.

You can choose to ‘Lock In This Deal’ on the Strategic Intelligence sales page, which means you’re signing up for automatic renewal. Your credit card will automatically be charged $49 or $79 per year until you cancel, depending on your subscription package.

Strategic Intelligence Refund Policy

Your Strategic Intelligence subscription comes with a 6-month refund policy. You have 6 months (180 days) to review your purchase and request a refund.

If you decide to cancel your subscription within the 180 days, then you will receive a complete refund of your subscription fee.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is a financial analysis firm based in Baltimore. The company offers several free and paid newsletters. Popular Paradigm Press newsletters include $100k Insider, IPO Fortunes, Weekly Options Profits, and Crash Speculator, among others.

Paradigm Press employs various financial analysis experts, including Jim Rickards, Robert Kiyosaki, Paul Scolardi, Nomi Prins, and Jon Najarian, all of whom are listed as editors.

You can contact Paradigm Press via the following:

Email: feedback@paradigm.press

Phone: 1-844-370-6638

Email Form: https://paradigm.press/contact-us/

Mailing Address: 808 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21202

Final Word

Paradigm Press has launched a new marketing campaign for Strategic Intelligence, a financial newsletter published monthly by Jim Rickards.

In the marketing campaign, Jim Rickards and Robert Kiyosaki discuss how the American economy could recover in 2020. Rickards and Kiyosaki believe America will face a challenging recovery – not the ‘V-shaped recovery suggested by some experts. They’re calling this recovery ‘The Great American Reset of 2020’.

By subscribing to Strategic Intelligence today, you can learn more about The Great American Reset of 2020. New subscribers get books, reports, and other bonus items. You can subscribe to Strategic Intelligence today for $50 to $70 per year.