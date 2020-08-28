Jason Bond Monday Movers: Raging Bull’s Weekend Trade Profits

Monday Movers is an online trader education and investment recommendation system led by Jason Bond and the Raging Bull team.

By entering your email address into the Monday Movers online form, you get regular trade recommendations that purportedly generate huge returns. Each Friday, Bond recommends at least three stocks that he expects will rise at the start of the next trading session on Monday.

Monday Movers makes big claims about its trading recommendations, but does it live up to the hype? Find out in our Monday Movers review.

What is Monday Movers?

Monday Movers is a trading service created by financial guru Jason Bond. By subscribing to Monday Movers, you get access to exclusive stock recommendations every week. Subscribers also get online training materials, trader education tools, and more.

As part of a new promotion, Jason Bond describes his “quick 10 minute training” session where he explains how he “profits from weekend trades”.

Just enter your email address into the online form to watch a 10-minute video explaining Jason’s investment strategy and how it works. It costs nothing to view the 10-minute video, although you may receive promotional advertisements to your email inbox.

How Does the Monday Movers Investment System Work?

As the name suggests, Monday Movers is all about generating profit on Mondays. Each Friday, Jason Bond recommends at least three stocks that he expects to rise in value over the weekend. When markets open on Monday morning, these stocks rise, and Jason earns profit for himself and his followers.

Here’s how Jason explains his trading philosophy:

“Wall Street wants you to believe that you need to have loads of money and time to be successful. That’s just wrong. My secret “weekend trading strategy” only takes a few minutes each week but regularly scores me lucrative profits on stocks that gap up over the weekend. There is no better way to kick off the week than by cashing in on profits every Monday.”

After watching the 10-minute video mentioned above, viewers receive two free eBooks, including Swing for the Fences and The Penny Stock Power Playbook. Both books were written by Jason Bond.

By following Jason’s investment recommendations, investors can purportedly earn returns as high as 241% over the weekend. Jason shares some of his best stock picks in recent years, including:

Net Element (NETE), which was $3.94 on Friday, June 12 and rose to $13.43 on Monday, June 15 (a 240.86% gain)

Hexo Corp (HEXO), which was $0.50 on Friday, May 22 and rose to $0.77 on Tuesday, May 26 (a 54% gain) because markets were closed on Memorial Day

Digital Ally (DGLY), which was $0.95 on Friday, May 29 and rose to $2.79 on Monday, June 1 (a 193.68% gain)

By subscribing to Monday Movers today, you can get access to similar recommendations, earning huge potential returns every weekend.

Who is Jason Bond?

Jason Bond describes himself as “a former gym teacher who figured out the stock market and became a multi-millionaire.” At one point, Jason was over $250,000 in debt. Using a few simple strategies, he “mastered trading” and became wealthy. Today, he teaches other people to achieve similar success.

Over the years, Jason has been featured on Forbes, The Huffington Post, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha, Fox Business, The Street, and other major media.

About Raging Bull

Monday Movers is a service from Raging Bull. Raging Bull is a financial analysis website featuring a range of trader education services, newsletters, premium trading services, and more.

Popular products from Raging Bull include the Bullseye Trades and Fast5 Trades newsletters, the Total Alpha and Daily Deposits trader education services, and the Dollar Ace and LottoX premium trading services.

You can contact Raging Bull via the following:

Email: support@ragingbull.com

support@ragingbull.com Phone: 1 (833) 498-5428

1 (833) 498-5428 Mailing Address: 62 Calef Hwy. #233 Lee, NH 03861

Monday Movers Pricing

Monday Movers provides basic information upfront for free online. Just enter your email address to get started.

As with other free services online, you can expect to receive advertisements in your email inbox after signing up for Monday Movers. Subscribers may receive advertisements for Raging Bull’s many paid subscriptions and services, for example.

Final Word

Monday Movers is an investment idea service that sends weekly recommendations to your inbox. Each Friday, investors receive three stock recommendations from Jason Bond and his team. Jason believes each stock will rise over the weekend, netting investors a significant profit when markets open on Monday.

The Monday Movers sales page is filled with claims of big gains, including investors who earned 110% to 241% returns over the weekend by following Jason Bond’s recommendations. Like any trade recommendation service, investors should be skeptical of advertised returns, and it’s hard to determine how accurate Jason Bond’s predictions are.

To learn more about Monday Movers and how the system works, visit online today at MondayMovers.com.