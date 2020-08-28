Jeff Brown Project Xi: Brownstone Research Near Future Report Review

Brownstone Research just launched a new marketing campaign for The Near Future Report, where they discuss a breakthrough called Project Xi.

According to Brownstone Research, Project Xi is “the breakthrough of the century” for investors. It’s a high-tech service being developed by the United States military, Google, Amazon, and Apple. To learn more about Project Xi, you need to subscribe to The Near Future Report.

What is Project Xi? Should you subscribe to The Near Future Report? Find out everything you need to know about Brownstone Research’s Near Future Report and Project Xi today in our review.

What is The Near Future Report?

The Near Future Report is a financial newsletter published by Jeff Brown and his team at Brownstone Research.

The goal of the newsletter is to identify today’s top tech trends before mainstream investors. Jeff Brown and his team alert subscribers to these trends, allowing them to invest in mthem arkets before they skyrocket in value.

Here’s how Brownstone Research describes The Near Future Report:

“The Near Future Report is an investment advisory focused on identifying the trends of today – those right around the corner on the point of mass adoption. Our large-capitalization growth stocks connect to revolutionary shifts in technology like 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and more. And they are reliable, “sleep well at night” picks that have the potential for double-digit returns.”

Subscribers receive one issue of The Near Future Report each month. Each issue explains innovative trends for investors, new technologies Jeff and his team are tracking, and easy-to-follow recommendations for generating profits from emerging trends, among other topics.

The Near Future Report is priced at $199 per year. When you subscribe to the newsletter, you get a handful of bonus reports and other products.

As part of a new marketing campaign in 2020, Brownstone Research has launched a video and sales page discussing ‘Project Xi,’ a unique high tech investment opportunity for investors.

What is Project Xi?

Jeff Brown and his team tease an investment opportunity called Project Xi. By subscribing to Brownstone Research’s Near Future Report today, you get a digital copy of an eBook called Project Xi: Two Explosive Stocks Behind the $15 Trillion Tech Revolution.

In the book, Jeff lists two stocks that will bring manufacturing back to America. Jeff believes America will restore its supply chain over the coming years by taking advantage of AI and other high-tech services. By investing in Jeff’s two recommended stocks today, investors can purportedly reap huge returns as manufacturing returns to the United States.

Why does America need to recapture its supply chain? Jeff claims it’s a national security issue – and the coronavirus pandemic highlighted this issue:

“Right now, America is on the cusp of a massive change. The pandemic has opened our eyes: We can no longer pretend national security means just military technology America’s self-sufficiency has to be at the top of the list. The problem is, we’ve outsourced almost our ENTIRE supply chain…Which has put us in great danger? And made us dependent on the goodwill of potential enemies – especially China.”

China banned exports of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the beginning of the pandemic, leaving unprepared countries without sufficient equipment.

Brown describes Project Xi as an “economic weapon” and a “rescue mission” for American companies. The United States government teamed up with America’s hottest tech companies to create Project Xi and restore American dominance.

We can’t reveal the full details of Project Xi upfront without spoiling Jeff Brown’s research. However, here are some hints about Project Xi and how it works:

• Project Xi started at the Oak Ridge National Lab • Thanks to Project Xi, American factories will soon become competitive again, working much faster and cheaper than ever before • Project Xi will transform businesses globally and create the next industrial revolution • Project Xi involves using robots to do the work of humans • Using robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies, Project Xi will allow companies in the United States to compete with even the cheapest sources of labor around the world – including Chinese factors

Jeff claims the more he investigates Project Xi, the more excited he gets as both an investor and an American:

“Look, the more I dig into Project Xi…The more excited I get. Both as an American… and as an investor. There’s a huge opportunity to make money here. Even bigger than I first thought…You see, my specialty is finding lucrative tech investments that are just about to go mainstream. Not in the next 5, 10, or 15 years. But in the near future. And this innovation is one of those incredible finds. The timing couldn’t be better…Mark my words: In the coming months. Virtually every business in America will be in a rush to transition to this new technology. Because without it, companies just won’t be competitive anymore.”

By subscribing to The Near Future Report today, you can learn everything you need to know about Project Xi, including two specific stocks to buy to capitalize on the return of American manufacturing.

What’s Included with The Near Future Report?

When you subscribe to The Near Future Report today, you get a handful of bonus eBooks, guides, and other digital products along with your ordinary subscription. Here’s what you get:

Monthly Issues of The Near Future Report: You receive one issue of The Near Future Report each month. Each issue discusses the latest tech trends, including investment opportunities for investors. Jeff Brown and his team discuss specific stocks, including stocks you can buy today to earn huge returns as the trends go mainstream. Members get 24/7 access to a members-only website featuring past issues and reports of The Near Future Report.

Buy and Sell Recommendations: The Near Future Report subscribers receive access to a members-only area featuring buy and sell recommendations, stop losses, and buy-up-to prices. These recommendations tell you which stocks to buy at which times for maximum returns.

Email Alerts: Subscribers receive periodic email alerts for breaking news stories and tech trends. If Jeff Brown and his team spot a high-tech investment opportunity in the middle of the month between issues, for example, subscribers will receive an email alert.

Bonus Report #1: Project Xi: Two Explosive Stocks Behind the $15 Trillion Tech Revolution: This report explains two tech stocks revolutionizing American manufacturing. This is the ‘Project Xi’ report described above. Jeff Brown explains the companies that will bring back America’s supply chain and defeat China. Brown claims his investment recommendations in this report “could potentially 10x your money”.

Bonus Report #2: The 5G Device Every American Will Need: This report highlights Jeff Brown’s number one tech stock recommendation for 2020. Brown describes 2020 as “the year of 5G” because most of America will have 5G coverage by the end of the year. Jeff’s recommended company is a significant player in the 5G space because they own a small patent for 5G technology – and carriers like Verizon and AT&T need to license this patent for their equipment.

Bonus Report #3: 3 Tech Stocks Powering the American Business Boom: This report lists three companies that could benefit the most from small business growth in post-pandemic America.

Bonus Report #4: Self-Driving Cars: The Future is Now: Self-driving cars are here. They’re no longer fiction. They’re a reality, and they will soon be commonplace on every street in the world. In this report, Jeff recommends two self-driving car stocks that he believes will make considerable gains in the coming months. This report also discusses how self-driving cars will change our cities, industries, and society.

Bonus Report #5: The Race to Treat COVID-19: How to Profit: As companies race to discover a treatment for COVID-19, Jeff claims to have identified “one small company that will provide a solution for this coronavirus…as well as others in the future”. By investing in this company today, investors can earn huge returns.

The Near Future Report Pricing

The Near Future Report is priced at $199 per year.

However, as part of the Project Xi promotion, you can subscribe for $49 to $79 for your first year (and then automatically re-subscribe at $199 after one year):

Silver ($49 for your First Year, $199 Per Year after that): Digital subscription to The Near Future Report with all bonus reports listed above.

Platinum ($79 for your First Year, $199 Per Year after that): Digital subscription to The Near Future Report with all bonus reports listed above plus four bonus guides (The Little Black Book of Income Secrets, Crypto Revolution, Gold-Backed Cryptocurrencies, and The Online Privacy Guide).

The Near Future Report Refund Policy

The Near Future Report has the same refund policy as other Brownstone Research products. The company offers in-store credit refunds within 90 days but no cash refunds.

The Near Future Report has no cash refund policy whatsoever. Once you have purchased The Near Future Report, you cannot request a cash refund on your membership fee.

However, you can request a store credit refund within 90 days of your purchase. Your credit can be used toward other Brownstone Research products.

About Brownstone Research

Brownstone Research is an investment analysis firm founded by Jeff Brown. The firm is closely linked to Palm Beach Research Group. Like Palm Beach Research Group, Brownstone Research publishes financial analysis information online, recommending various stocks and investment strategies to investors with all different backgrounds and levels of experience.

Jeff Brown is a tech executive with 30 years of experience. He no longer works as an executive in Silicon Valley; instead, he’s an active angel investor. He also uses his technology connections and expertise to share information with his subscribers via The Near Future Report, The Bleeding Edge, Exponential Tech Investor, and other newsletters from Brownstone Research.

You can contact the Brownstone Research team via the following:

Email: memberservices@brownstoneresearch.com

Email Form: https://www.brownstoneresearch.com/contact-us/

Phone: 1-888-493-3156

Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Final Word

Brownstone Research publishes a financial newsletter online called The Near Future Report. In that newsletter, Jeff Brown and his team highlight new investment opportunities in the tech space, including hot trends that are about to go mainstream.

As part of a 2020 promotional campaign, Jeff has identified a secretive initiative called Project Xi. Project Xi will purportedly use artificial intelligence and robotics to make American manufacturing competitive again, bringing factories back to the United States.

To learn more about Project Xi, subscribe to The Near Future Report today.