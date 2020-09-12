Manward Letter Death of Cash Survival Kit Review (Andy Snyder)

The Manward Letter is a financial newsletter from Manward Press.

As part of a new marketing campaign, the Manward Letter team recommends moving your money to protect against unexpected events – including “the death of cash” event that could occur on November 5, 2020.

What is the Manward Letter? Is a Manward Letter subscription worth it? What is the mysterious November 5 event? Find out everything you need to know about the Manward Letter and Manward Press today in our review.

What is the Manward Letter?

The Manward Letter is a financial analysis letter created by Manward Press and The Oxford Club.

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, the Manward Letter has published a compelling video and text presentation online. That presentation discusses the “death of cash”. According to the Manward Letter team, the United States Federal Reserve is preparing to ban paper money in the United States on November 5, 2020 – and unprepared investors could lose everything.

By subscribing to the Manward Letter today, you can get a Death of Cash Survival Kit, which is a package of eBooks and digital guides explaining how to protect your money.

Like other financial newsletters, the Manward Letter aims to help investors protect their assets and maximize returns. Subscribers receive investment ideas, actionable recommendations, and other advice for managing their portfolios.

What is the November 5 Event and the Death of Cash?

According to the Manward Letter team, the United States government is preparing to change the way the United States Dollar works.

Specifically, the United States Federal Reserve will announce the “death of cash” at their next meeting on November 5, 2020. The Federal Reserve will take action to eliminate the use of paper money, starting by banning the use of the $50 and $100 bills.

Here’s how the Manward Letter team explains it:

“Just days from now, our economy could begin a radical shift away from cash – and toward an all-electronic money supply…In this new world, paper money will become illegal. And by holding or trying to use cash for simple, everyday things like paying to get your lawn mowed, placing a few bucks into the collection plate at church or even giving a birthday gift to a grandchild, you’ll be committing a crime.”

The Manward Letter team blames a “highly powerful group virtually hand-picked by the Obama administration” for these changes. This elite group has ulterior motives for banning cash: they want to change the American way of life, eliminate privacy, maximize control, and transform the United States money supply.

It’s unclear why this group is doing this and for what purpose. However, the Manward Letter wants to reveal to you why that it’s a real threat – and we could just be weeks away from the death of cash in the United States:

“Here in the United States, I believe this legislation will be fully underway by November 5, 2020, the date of the Fed's key November meeting. In fact, the banking industry’s academic propaganda wing has already started promoting the elimination of the $50 and $100 bills.”

Why is this elite group trying to ban cash? Will police in the United States really start throwing grandparents in prison for paying somebody $10 cash to mow the lawn? Here’s how the Manward Letter team explains the motivations of this secret Obama-linked group:

“These shills for the banking industry inside the Fed claim physical cash, especially high-denomination bills, is a danger to the global financial system. They’re pushing the false narrative that cash is only used by criminals, terrorists and tax cheats…But I suspect the real reason the Fed and every one of the big banks want to eliminate and criminalize the use of cash is it gives them total and complete control of the money supply.”

Oddly, the newsletter claims Trump is aware of the upcoming death of cash and is preparing to fight back – but the Federal Reserve is “outside of his reign”, so he’s powerless to stop it.

Making things even stranger for Manward Press is that the page repeatedly blames Obama for this crisis, despite the fact that Trump handpicked the current Chair of the Federal Reserve in 2017:

“And as usual, it’s a sinister, shadowy group of Washington’s slimiest insiders – leftovers from the Obama administration – pushing this radical agenda… Thanks to Washington’s manipulation, the American economy sits balanced on the edge of a cliff. And Jay Powell and his unelected cronies at the Fed (almost all of them leftovers from the Obama administration) know it.”

The current chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was nominated to the position by President Trump on November 2, 2017 – so it’s unclear why the page blames Obama for Jerome Powell’s decisions.

The sales page is being heavily promoted to older Republicans in the United States, including those who believe there’s a global conspiracy against cash led by global bankers.

To be clear, there’s no evidence that the United States is preparing to make cash illegal any time in the near future – despite what the Manward Press sales page claims. However, knowing Andy Synder and Manward Press' track record, it may be hard to bet against these odds as they are clearing acting on vital intel as to why this may happen in the near future.

How to Prepare for The Death of Cash

By subscribing to the Manward Letter today, you get access to a kit of reports and guides called the Death of Cash Survival Kit.

The Death of Cash Survival Kit explains how to move your money into cryptocurrency, how to create your own bank, and how to buy gold to protect your wealth, among other steps.

The kit includes all of the following reports:

The Manward Guide to Owning and Profiting from Gold: This report explains how to buy gold bullion, how to buy gold stocks, and how to use gold to safeguard your assets. The guide recommends specific gold stocks to buy to capitalize on the future rise of gold.

Crypto Profits: Everything You Need to Know to Win with Digital Currencies: Everyone has heard of bitcoin – but not everyone knows how to get started. This report explains how to buy bitcoin for the first time, whether or not to invest in altcoins, and how to capitalize on today’s low crypto prices. When cash gets banned in the United States, the Manward Press team believes crypto prices will rise. Smart investors are buying crypto today.

Cashing In on the Cashless Payments Revolution: This report highlights how cashless payment processors are capitalizing on the death of cash. It highlights companies that have seen cashless payments grow 1,300% overnight. By investing in these recommended companies, you can profit from the upcoming cashless revolution. The Manward Press team describes this company as a “must own”.

How to Get a Yield of Up to 24% Annually in a Zero Interest Rate World: Central banks around the world are paying historically low interest rates close to 0%. In this report, Manward Press claims it’s easy for anyone to earn 24% ROIs per year by taking advantage of private savings notes. By following Manward Press’s advice in this report, you can purportedly “double your money every three years”.

Create Your Own Bank: How to Acquire and Store the Physical Money of the Future: When money becomes illegal, you can’t store cash at a bank. This report explains how to create your own bank and securely store your own wealth anywhere in the world – without trusting a centralized financial institution.

By subscribing to the Manward Letter today, you get instant access to all of these reports.

Manward Letter Pricing

The Manward Letter is priced at $49 to $79 per year, depending on your subscription package.

Basic Subscription ($49 for First Year, $79 Per Year After)

Includes digital-only subscription to the Manward Letter

Premium Subscription ($79 Per Year)

Includes digital and print subscriptions to the Manward Letter

Includes Death of Cash Survival Kit reports

Includes 3 bonus reports, including The Money Transfer Company Set to Soar, Pot Stock Profits: Two Ways to Capitalize on Legal Cannabis Today, and The No.1 Investment in America Under $1

All subscriptions are automatically renewed annually. One year after signing up, your credit card will be billed $79 per year (regardless of which package you choose above). You can call the company to cancel at any time.

Depending on your sales page, you might see a higher price for the Manward Letter. Some sales pages price a subscription as high as $249, including automatic renewals of $249 per year. By signing up directly through the official website, however, you can get the $49 to $79 per year subscription fee mentioned above.

Manward Letter Refund Policy

Manward Press offers a 365-day money back guarantee on the Manward Letter. You can request a complete refund on the Manward Letter within one full year of your purchase.

If you request a refund, you can keep all digital products bundled with your subscription. You will receive a cash refund within 14 days of requesting the refund.

To begin the refund process, contact the Manward Press support team at 1-800-682-5210.

Contact Manward Press

Manward Press, LLC Is based in Baltimore, Maryland. The company also does business under the name The Oxford Club. You can contact the company via the following:

Email Form: https://manwardpress.com/contact/

Phone (United States): 1-800-682-5210

Phone (International): 443-353-4263

Mailing Address: 14 West Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21201

Manward Press was founded in 2016 by Andy Snyder. Other key members of the Manward Press team include entrepreneur and multimillionaire Mark Ford along with author and libertarian Joel Salatin, among others.

Final Word

The Manward Letter is a financial analysis newsletter published by Manward Press. The newsletter aims to provide recommendations that protect investors’ assets – and help grow their portfolio.

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, the Manward Press team claims the United States Federal Reserve is preparing for “the death of cash”. Manward Press claims the United States Federal Reserve will ban $50 and $100 notes as soon as November 5, then make paper cash illegal soon after.

Overall, there’s no evidence that the Federal Reserve or any government authorities are preparing to ban cash in the near future. However, you can subscribe to the Manward Letter today to receive your Death of Cash Survival Kit.