Money Map Report (Buy This, Not That) by Shah Gilani

Money Map Report is a financial analysis newsletter that aims to identify the best stocks for investors.

By subscribing to Money Map Report today, you can purportedly discover “what to buy, what to sell, and exactly how to do it with less than $500”, according to a new marketing campaign featuring Shah Gilani and the Money Map Report team.

Should you subscribe to Money Map Report? What will you learn in each issue of Money Map Report? Find out everything you need to know about the newsletter today in our review.

What is Money Map Report?

Money Map Report is a financial analysis newsletter priced around $50 per year.

Subscribers receive monthly investment ideas and analysis. The newsletter is led by Chief Investment Strategist Shah Gilani and his team of analysts.

The goal of the Money Map Report is to identify the best stocks for smaller investors. If you want to invest $500 in a handful of stocks that could “moonshot”, for example, then the Money Map Report may be worth the price.

Money Map Report is published online by Money Map Press, LLC, which offers a range of free and paid newsletters.

Money Map Report is one of Money Map Press’s six flagship newsletters. The company’s newsletters are priced anywhere from $50 to $5,000 per year. Along with Fast Fortune Club, Nova-X Report, and Project 303, Money Map Report is one of the best-known newsletters from that Baltimore, Maryland-based company.

Buy This, Not That: Shah Gilani’s Recommended Stocks for 2020

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, Shah Gilani and the Money Map Press team are highlighting smart investments people can make this year and beyond.

Despite markets being close to record highs, Shah claims there’s never been a better time to invest than today:

“There has never – never in the history of the stock market – been a better or larger buying opportunity than what we're seeing right now.”

Why is it a good time to invest? Shah says we’re about to see paradigm shifts in the economy that will change how we live, work, and play. Some of those paradigm shifts include:

Big companies are going to get bigger, more automated, and more profitable

New companies are going to emerge and lead markets with new technologies

Archaic sectors that can’t keep up with the technological changes will fall by the wayside

Gilani is so confident in his analysis, in fact, that he claims today is a chance to “make you money forever” – regardless of whether you’re investing $1,000 or $10 million:

“For giant institutional investors, and for people like you and me, understanding and playing these shifts will generate unprecedented opportunities. If you have an extra $500… $250… $1,000…Now is your chance to lock in the next generation of stocks that could make you money forever.”

Gilani adds that these market conditions could “change your life”. If you can spot the right stocks today, including big and small stocks from across multiple sectors, then you could earn huge returns on investment.

In his reports, Gilani lists the specific action to take on each recommended stock, including how much to spend, when to sell, when to buy, and how much of your portfolio to allocate.

So which stocks does Gilani recommend buying (and selling) to capitalize on this opportunity? We’ll talk about that next.

Buy This, Not That: What Are the Best (and Worst) Stocks in America?

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, Shan Gilani and the Money Map Press team have created a sales page featuring their “Master Stock Investing Series”. The series consists of five digital reports. Each report highlights different investment opportunities.

One report recommends specific stocks to buy – and specific stocks to avoid buying – in 2020. Another report highlights “moonshot stocks” that have the potential to make huge gains. Other reports prepare investors for various market conditions.

We can’t reveal the names of the recommended stocks here, but Shah Gilani recommends stocks that meet the following qualifications:

Have a growing business in a large market where they’re already making lots of money

Have few or no competitors or a unique, unbreakable competitive advantage

Are profitable with either low debt or no debt, which means they could survive any economic downturn

Have multiple indicators suggesting they’ll continue trading at value-level prices in the short-term future

Pay huge dividends

Overall, the goal of the series is to give investors actionable investment recommendations for maximum profit. Shah Gilani claims to think “every single American investor should consider buying [these stocks] right now”. According to Gilani, he has identified reasonably-priced stocks that are trading at a discount and likely to grow substantially in the near future.

Master Stock Investing Series Reports

By subscribing to Money Map Report today, you get access to five reports as part of the Master Stock Investing Series, including:

Investor Guide #1: Buy This, Not That

In this guide, Shah Gilani recommends specific stocks to buy and other stocks to avoid. Gilani describes it as his “absolute pinnacle guidebook”. It recommends taking specific action on stocks like Mitek, NetApp, and GoDaddy, among other stocks, to hit transformative market conditions in 20202. Gilani recommends that investors “never” buy GE, for example, because it’s a “dinosaur” with “anemic free cash flow” and “more than $88 billion in debt”. Gilani is similarly bearish on Nordstrom and Kohls. Overall, the Buy This, Not That report highlights stocks that will gain big during 2020 and beyond – and stocks that will lose big in the same period.

Investor Guide #2: Tricks of the Trade: The Ultimate Tools to Secure Your Profits

In this guide, Gilani explains the risk management tools he uses to safeguard his portfolio, including stop-loss, take-profit, and similar features. Gilani explains how to set up your portfolio to run automatically, buying or selling stocks at specific prices to minimize losses and maximize gains.

Investor Guide #3: The Best Income Plays on the Market

In this guide, Gilani discusses the benefits of income investing. Gilani does not recommend dividend investing because he’s “not interested in 1% yields [or] 2% yields”, especially as an older investor. In this guide, Gilani explains how to invest in stocks with “double-digit yields”, allowing investors to “compound those dividends two times…five times…maybe 10 times over.” By following his advice, Gilani claims investors can build “an airtight portfolio” while earning dividends “for doing literally nothing”.

Investor Guide #4: 8 Stocks You’ll Want to Own Forever

Certain stocks are so well-rated – you should own them forever. In this guide, Gilani recommends eight stocks “you can buy and hold forever” because they’ll “weather whatever storm the market sends us…and even profit when other stocks take”. Despite being the safest stocks on the market, Gilani also claims these stocks “have incredible upside”, with one of his recommended picks rising 8,800% in the last 20 years.

Investor Guide #5: Moonshot Stocks: Your Chance at the Biggest Returns on the Market

In this guide, Gilani discusses his most speculative plays. These are high-risk, high-reward investment opportunities. Gilani recommends allocating no more than 2% of your portfolio to his recommendations because “nine out of 10 won’t work in our favor”. However, if one of the stocks succeeds, it could be a “jackpot”, according to Gilani, delivering “astronomical” ROIs for investors.

What’s Included with Money Map Report?

As part of a new marketing campaign, Money Map Press bundles several bonus products with new Money Map Report subscriptions. You receive bonus investment reports and guides, for example, whether you buy a one-year or two-year subscription.

Here is what’s included with your Money Map Report subscription:

Monthly issues of Money Map Report delivered to your email inbox and physical mailing address

Weekly Money Map Report investment alerts, including updates and specific instructions for each stock to buy, sell, or hold

Access to the model Money Map Report portfolio to track open and closed positions held by the company’s investment experts

Access to previous reports and resources through the Money Map Report online portal

The last five reports are part of the “Master Stock Investing Series”. Created by Shah Gilani, the series identifies the best stocks investors can buy in 2020 – including the stocks to avoid.

Money Map Report Pricing

Money Map Report is priced at $49 to $79 per year, depending on your subscription package.

Standard Package: $49

One-year membership to Money Map Report

Immediate access to Money Map Report Investor Guides

Weekly Alerts and Profit Alerts

Members-only website

VIP Package: $79

Two-year membership to Money Map Report

Immediate access to Money Map Report Investor Guides

Weekly Alerts and Profit Alerts

Members-only website

As far as we can tell, the only difference between the two subscriptions is the price. You either pay $49 for one year or $79 for two years.

Once your subscription expires, Money Map Press will automatically renew your subscription at $49 each year until you cancel.

Money Map Report Refund Policy

Money Map Report comes with a 60-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund within 60 days.

If you request a refund from Money Map Report, then you can keep all of the digital files bundled with your purchase. You do not have to “return” any of the digital files you received.

About Money Map Press

Money Map Press is a financial analysis firm that publishes a range of free and paid newsletters online. The company offers free email newsletters, paid financial analysis subscription services, and other products and services to investors of all levels.

Money Map Press is a subsidiary of Agora Financial, the Baltimore-based financial publishing giant. The company claims to have a team of investment experts with 250+ years of combined experience.

Key members of the Money Map Press team include Shah Gilani, Michael A. Robinson, and Bill Patalon, among others.

Popular newsletters from Money Map Press include Project 303, The 10-Minute Millionaire Insider, Fast Fortune Club, Nova-X Report, Private Briefing, and Straight Line Profits, among others. As with other financial newsletters, the goal is to give investors hot stock tips and powerful investment recommendations to maximize profit.

You can contact Money Map Press via the following:

Mailing Address: 1125 N Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

1125 N Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 Phone (Toll-Free): 1-888-384-8339

1-888-384-8339 Phone (International): 1-443-353-4519

Final Word

Money Map Press has launched a new marketing campaign for the Money Map Report, its flagship newsletter. By subscribing to Money Map Report today, you get access to five bonus reports.

The editor of Money Map Report, Shah Gilani, claims there’s never been a better time to invest than today. In a new report, Gilani recommends specific stocks to buy – and stocks to sell – based on today’s market conditions.

To learn more about which stocks to buy, sell, and hold in today’s conditions, subscribe to the Money Map Report today.