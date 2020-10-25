Move Your Money Before 2021 (Stansberry Research Review)

Stansberry Research has launched a dramatic marketing campaign warning you to move your money out of certain markets before 2021.

According to Stansberry Research, stocks will begin to crash in the near future. By following their recommended moves, you can protect your assets.

Why do you need to move your money before 2021? What will you learn by entering your email address into the online form? What’s the story with Stansberry Research and Dr. Steve Sjuggerud? Find out everything you need to know toady in our review.

Move Your Money Before 2021: What’s the Story?

As part of an October 2020 marketing campaign, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud and the Stansberry Research team recommend moving your money out of certain markets before 2021:

“Move your money before 2021. Put your money into a short list of stocks beginning on October 21st. Enter your email and tune in to learn the name of a small-cap stock that could soar up to 1,000% in the coming months…”

The date of the crash seems to change depending on when you visit the sales page.

Sometimes, the sales page warns you to sell your assets before a crash on October 21, 2020. However, we’ve seen similar sales pages with different dates.

The goal of the “Move Your Money Before 2021” sales page is to convince you to enter your email address into the online form. By entering your email address, you receive a link to a webinar featuring Dr. Steve Sjuggerud.

The webinar will take place on October 21 at 8pm EST.

Like other financial analysis webinars, the webinar teases you with information, then convinces you to sign up for paid newsletters from Stansberry Research.

Why Are Markets Going to Crash?

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud seems to believe markets will crash in the near future. By investing in his recommended stocks before 2021, investors can purportedly earn returns as high as 1,000%.

Of course, plenty of other investment gurus make similar claims online. They scare investors into making dramatic moves, dazzling them with claims of huge ROIs.

Why does Steve believe markets are going to crash? Which assets should you buy or sell before October 2021?

Here are some of the things Steve mentions on the latest sales page:

Something big is brewing in financial markets and it isn’t another COVID-19 crash

An event will begin on October 21, 2020 that will disrupt markets around the world

By following Dr. Sjuggerud’s advice, investors could earn returns of 300% to 1,000%

Dr. Sjuggerud recommends selling certain stocks and buying other stocks to capitalize on this October 21 opportunity

By following Dr. Sjuggerud’s advice, it can purportedly “mean the difference between pinching pennies on Social Security – and spending your retirement with a seven-figure portfolio”, according to the official sales page, suggesting investors could expect huge returns from the advice presented during the webinar

We’ve also seen the webinar advertised online as the “melt up”. Steve has previously discussed how markets will go through a melt up phase, and he’ll update viewers on the state of the melt up during the October 21 webinar.

What’s Happening on October 21?

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud is hosting a webinar on October 21, 2020. He claims that date could be the biggest day of the year for investors and their money:

“October 21st could be the biggest day of the year for you and your money. In fact, the actions you take on that day… could easily affect your wealth for the next 10 years.”

By following Dr. Steve Sjuggerud’s advice during his October 21 webinar, investors “could more than triple your money,” according to the sales page. Dr. Sjuggerud will explain which stocks to buy and sell to maximize returns and minimize risk.

As far as we can tell, October 21 isn’t the date of any specific event. Instead, it’s the date Steve tells you how to prepare yourself for the upcoming crash.

About the October 21st Webinar

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud and his team are hosting a webinar on Wednesday, October 21 at 8pm EST.

During the webinar, Dr. Sjuggerud, Matt McCall, and other Stansberry Research analysts will cover the following:

The name and ticker symbol of a stock that could “make several years’ worth of profits” for investors

A recommended asset that “could become one of the biggest winners of the COVID-19 market recover”

How investors could triple their money or earn 1,000% returns by investing in specific assets

The webinar is free for anyone to attend. Just enter your email address into the online form.

Who is Dr. Steve Sjuggerud?

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud is a financial analyst with a PhD in finance, which is why he chooses to go by Dr. Steve Sjuggerud.

Dr. Sjuggerud started college at 16, finished his MBA at 22, and wrote his dissertation on international currencies. He was vice president of a mutual fund at age 23, then later worked for a billion-dollar hedge fund.

The Stansberry Research team makes a big deal out of Dr. Steve Sjuggerud’s predictions. The sales page describes him as “one of the most widely-followed financial analysts in the world,” claiming he accurately predicted the Dot Com crash, the Dow reaching 20,000, the bursting of the housing bubble, and other major market events.

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud publishes his financial analysis through Stansberry Research, which offers a range of free and paid newsletters. Steve is the editor of True Wealth, an investment newsletter specializing in safe, alternative investments.

Final Word

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud is hosting a webinar on October 21 at 8pm EST. During the webinar, Dr. Sjuggerud will purportedly explain how to earn 300% to 1,000% returns by investing in specific assets – and selling specific assets before an upcoming market crash.

Overall, the webinar will proceed like most similar financial webinars. You’ll receive basic information for free, then get a teaser of information available from paid newsletters – like Steve Sjuggerud’s True Wealth newsletter from Stansberry Research.

To learn more about the October 21st webinar and Steve Sjuggerud’s latest prediction, visit StansberryResearch.com.