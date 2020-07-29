Nova-X Report by Michael Robinson: It’s Time for the Internet to Pay Up

The Nova-X Report team has launched a new marketing campaign where they claim, “It’s Time for the Internet to Pay Up.”

In a recently-launched video and sales page, Michael Robinson and the Nova-X Report team discuss how buying the right stocks today can lead to a $125,000 payday (from a $6,000 initial investment) by the end of the year.

What is the Nova-X Report? Why is it time for the internet to pay up? Can you make $125,000 from a $6,000 investment today? Let’s take a closer look at the claims made by the Nova-X Report.

What is the Nova-X Report?

The Nova-X Report is a financial newsletter. Subscribers receive financial recommendations every month, including stocks, market analysis, and more.

As part of a 2020 marketing campaign, the Nova-X Report team has launched a sales page titled, “It’s Time for the Internet to Pay Up.” In that sales page, the team discusses how investors can earn $125,000 by making a $6,000 investment in their recommended stock today.

Unlike other investment analysts recommended stocks today, the Nova-X Report does not recommend buying telecom companies, internet service providers, or Zoom:

“I don’t want you to go out and buy shares of wireless providers like Comcast or Verizon. I don’t want you to buy online retail stocks like Amazon or Wayfair. And I don’t want you to become an angel investor for smart apps. This investment has nothing to do with buying companies that benefit from the internet…but rather the internet itself.”

So what does the Nova-X Report team recommend? Can you earn over $100,000 in the next six months by following their investment recommendations? Let’s take a closer look at the claims made on the new Nova-X Report sales page.

Why It’s Time for the Internet to Pay Up

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has gone online. Streaming has increased dramatically. Share prices of companies like Zoom have skyrocketed. People are doing everything online – from yoga classes to grocery shopping to doctor’s visits.

While internet usage has spiked, speeds have decreased, and outages have skyrocketed. Internet service providers have struggled to keep up with demand. Some of America’s largest cities and ISPs have reported disruptions in recent months, leaving millions without crucial internet access.

Because of these issues, the Nova-X Report team claims that it’s time for the internet to pay up.

“88 out of the 200 most populous cities in the nation have seen their internet speeds tumble by 44%…Verizon has seen major outages across New England and other parts of the country…18 million households reportedly have no internet at all…That’s 42 million people with no Wi-Fi.”

Internet service providers aren’t oblivious to these issues. They’re actively working to fix these problems. Workers are laying fiber optic cables in cities across America.

Workers are also installing 5G network equipment – and that’s the point of the Nova-X Report’s new sales page.

“America’s internet needs an upgrade, and…this upgrade has a name – 5G. It stands for the fifth generation of mobile networking. By now, you’ve heard of 5G a million times over. You’ve seen the billboards. You’ve seen the commercials. You’ve seen the hype campaigns. But unfortunately, before the coronavirus, there was NEVER an urgent need for 5G.”

Now, there’s a huge demand for faster communication technology and better internet. 5G technology makes it easier for doctors to provide remote treatment. It makes it easier for smart devices to communicate with one another. It speeds up cell phone networks and home internet.

How to Make $125,000 By Investing in 5G

The Nova-X Report’s new marketing campaign claims investors can get a $125,000 payday by investing in the right 5G stocks today.

“The FCC and U.S. Federal Government Have Just Launched a New $10 Billion Initiative to Accelerate the Deployment of 5G Across the Country…They call it the 5G FAST Plan. And this FAST Plan is the reason you finally have the chance to make real money from 5G… $125,000 by year’s end to be exact.”

By subscribing to the Nova-X Report today, you can discover the name and details of this 5G investment. By following the Nova-X Report’s investment recommendations, you can purportedly earn as much as $125,000 through a $6,000 investment.

Where does this $125,000 figure come from? Oddly, the Nova-X Report cites old 4G stocks that made massive gains after the launch of 4G technology. By splitting a $6,000 investment into the best 4G stocks (at perfect market timing), you would have earned a total of $125,700. Some of the listed 4G stocks include VirnetX, Sierra Wireless, Avago, Silicon Motion, and Nvidia.

Now, the Nova-X Report team claims to have identified similar stocks for 5G – including stocks set to skyrocket in the coming months with the rollout of 5G.

What’s Included with the Nova-X Report?

The Nova-X Report includes details about investing in 5G to earn a return as high as $125,000. It also includes other bonus products and features.

Here’s what new subscribers to the Nova-X Report receive by subscribing today:

Monthly Issues of the Nova-X Report: Your Nova-X Report subscription includes one issue per month of market analysis and investment recommendations. The Nova-X Report highlights investment opportunities from across multiple markets, including the tech space and more.

The Final Push for 5G: This eBook highlights the final pushes the United States government is making for 5G, including the strategies they’re using to encourage 5G adoption and spread 5G across the country.

The 2020 Data Profit Plan: The 2020 Data Profit Plan is an eBook that teaches you “how to cash in on America’s insatiable appetite for data.” The eBook highlights the fact that there are 421 million data plans in the United States today, and that the average data plan has increased 2,650% between 2010 and 2019. By investing in the right companies, you can take advantage of the surging demand for data.

Cash-In Alerts: Nova-X Report subscribers get Cash-In Alerts that highlight the best short-term investment opportunities. You’ll receive an immediate alert explaining detailed instructions on how to invest.

24/7 Access to Nova-X HQ: Subscribers also receive access to the Nova HQ platform, described as “mission control” where users can access exclusive briefings, updates, trade alerts, and more. You can log in, get instant trade recommendations and investment ideas, then log out.

Nova-X Report Pricing

The Nova-X Report is priced at $50 to $80 per year, depending on your subscription option. Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Standard Package ($47 Per Year)

1-year membership to the Nova-X Report

The Final Push for 5G eBook

The 2020 Data Profit Plan eBook

VIP Package ($77 Per year)

2-year membership to the Nova-X Report

The Final Push for 5G eBook

The 2020 Data Profit Plan eBook

Nova-X Report Refund Policy

The Nova-X Report comes with a 60-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

To start the refund process, contact Money Map Press at customerservice@moneymappress.com or 888-384-8339.

About Money Map Press

The Nova-X Report is published online by a company called Money Map Press. Money Map Press offers a range of financial analysis subscriptions, investment reports, and other online content for investors.

The Nova-X Report is published online by Michael Robinson, one of Money Map Press’s editors and investment specialists.

You can contact Money Map Press via the following:

Email: customerservice@moneymappress.com

customerservice@moneymappress.com Phone (Toll-Free USA): 1-888-384-8339

1-888-384-8339 Phone (International): 1-443-353-4519

1-443-353-4519 Fax: 1-410-622-3050

1-410-622-3050 Mailing Address: 1125 N Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201, United States

In addition to the Nova-X Report, Money Map Press offers Project 303, Fast Fortune Club, Money Map Report, Alpha-9 trader, Micro-currency Trader, and many other small and large financial subscriptions.

Final Word

The Nova-X Report team sees big potential in 5G wireless communication technology. The company believes that by investing in the right 5G stocks today, you can earn over $100,000 returns on a $6,000 investment by the end of 2020.

By subscribing to the Nova-X Report today, you get access to the company’s 5G stock recommendations and analysis, including the specific stocks they expect to generate huge returns over the coming months.

To learn more about the Nova-X Report and the types of returns investors can expect, visit online today.