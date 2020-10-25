Real American Income Project Robert Kiyosaki, Scott Stewart

The Real American Income Project is an upcoming webinar featuring Robert Kiyosaki and Scott Stewart.

The webinar is scheduled for October 28, 2020, at 1 pm EST. During the webinar, Robert and Scott will share income-producing strategies anyone can implement today to earn strong returns – even if you have zero investing experience.

What is the Real American Income Project? Can you really earn strong returns by following the advice in the webinar? Find out everything you need to know about the Real American Income Project today in our review.

What is the Real American Income Project?

The Real American Income Project is a webinar scheduled to air on October 28, 2020, at 1 pm EST. The webinar features Robert Kiyosaki (of Rich Dad, Poor Dad fame) and Scott Stewart (described as the “Expert Cash Flow Analyst.”

Together, Robert and Scott team up to teach viewers how to create new income streams easily and effectively.

Creating income streams isn’t rocket science. You can buy dividend stocks to create income streams, for example, or invest in bonds to earn steady returns.

However, the income boosting secrets shared during the webinar have nothing to do with bonds or stocks.

Here’s how the official Real American Income Project website describes the webinar:

“You won’t want to miss America’s #1 Income Event…Because for the first time in history…Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the #1 Best Selling Personal Finance Book of All-Time, and Scott Stewart the Expert Cash Flow Analyst will come together to…Reveal an obscure income-producing technique that could deposit a new stream of income right into your pockets with a new opportunity… Every. Single. Week…Without buying stocks, bonds, or other traditional income strategies.”

During the Real American Income Project, Robert and Scott discuss the concept of “trapping stocks.” It’s a term they’ve coined for a specific investment strategy. By implementing their recommended investment strategy, investors can purportedly earn huge returns every week.

How Do Trapping Stocks Work?

With trapping stocks, investors get paid whenever a stock ends in a specified zone.

We can’t spoil full details of trapping stocks without ruining the Real American Income Project webinar. However, Robert and Scott claim the investment strategy is easy for anyone to implement – even investors with zero experience.

In fact, even investors who have never made a single trade in their lives can “get rich little by little” by following the trapping stocks investment strategy, according to the Real American Income Project webpage:

“Anyone can simply learn how to do it…even if you never invested before. And it’s been helping everyday folks like you get rich little by little…”

The sales page is filled with stories of investors earning huge returns by implementing the trapping stock system. One investor claims he retired in just 5 years after implementing the strategy in his portfolio.

What Will You Learn During the Real American Income Project Webinar?

We can’t spoil the full trapping stocks investment strategy upfront. However, we can describe certain topics covered during the Real American Income Project webinar, including:

How to realistically make more money with high probability trading opportunities every week, generating consisting profit for your portfolio

Why Scott and Robert’s recommended investment strategy has “an 85% success rate this year” and why “it could help you create an endless amount of weekly money-making opportunities”

Why you have never heard of the trapping stocks strategy – and why you probably never will hear about it

How Scott’s “Golden Setup” investing strategy could add more money to your account this week

How ordinary people with zero tradings or investing experience can “get rich” through the easy-to-implement trading strategy

Real American Income Project Pricing

The Real American Income Project is free for anyone to attend. Just enter your email address into the form at RickardsMasterClass.com, then receive a link to the webinar on the day of the event.

Like other free financial webinars, the Real American Income Project team collects your email for marketing purposes.

By entering your email address into the online form, you agree to receive the Rich Dad Poor Dad email newsletter and special letters from Paradigm Press, among other promotions. All of this content is free, and you don’t have to spend anything to sign up or attend the Real American Income Project webinar.

Who’s Behind the Real American Income Project?

The Real American Income Project is being published online by Paradigm Press, a financial analysis and publishing firm found online at Paradigm.press. The company offers a range of free and paid financial newsletters, including Gold Speculator, Strategic Intelligence, Crash Speculator, Rich Dad’s Weekly Cash Flow, and The Rich Dad Poor Dad Letter.

Key members of the Paradigm Press team include well-known financial guru personalities like Robert Kiyosaki, Timothy Sykes, and Jim Rickards, all of whom are editors of various newsletters at Paradigm Press.

You can contact Paradigm Press, LLC via the following:

Email: feedback@paradigm.press

feedback@paradigm.press Phone: 1-844-370-6638

1-844-370-6638 Mailing Address: 808 St. Paul St. Baltimore, MD, 21202

Final Word

The Real American Income Project is an upcoming webinar launched by Paradigm Press’s Robert Kiyosaki and Scott Stewart.

During the free webinar, Robert and Scott teach investors how to create income streams that pay weekly. According to Robert and Scott, anyone can implement these strategies into their portfolio to quickly earn profits, and the strategy has an 85% success rate in 2020.

To learn more about the Real American Income Project webinar or to sign up online today, visit Paradigm.press or RickardsMasterClass.com and enter your email address.