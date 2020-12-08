The 1170 Account: Teeka Tiwari, Palm Beach Research Group Review

Palm Beach Research Group has launched a new marketing campaign featuring “The 1170 Account.”

According to Palm Beach Research Group, investors have discovered a risk-free savings account that pays up to 172x better returns than the average savings account at an American bank. By placing your money in this account, you can purportedly earn huge ROIs.

Obviously, everyone wants to earn 172x better returns on investment. But how does the 1170 account work? What is the 1170 account? Find out everything you need to know about this mysterious investment opportunity today in our review.

What is The 1170 Account?

In November 2020, Palm Beach Research Group launched a marketing campaign for something called The 1170 Account.

The campaign is catered mostly to older investors who want to maximize returns on their retirement accounts.

Today, American banks have extremely low interest rates. Decades ago, banks used to pay 5% or more on savings accounts. Now, investors receive a fraction of that amount.

Low interest rates make it hard to save for retirement. If you want to simply leave your money in a savings account and let it grow, then it’s harder to do that today than ever before.

Palm Beach Research Group claims to have discovered a solution to this problem. The Palm Beach Research Group team claims to have identified a unique investment opportunity that has paid 8.6% per year, on average, in recent years:

“…whether you choose to deposit $100… $10K… $100K… $250k like me… or even $1 million…You’ll have the opportunity to earn up to 8.6%. The same as I do. Which is even more than the stock market.”

If you haven’t heard of the 1170 account before, then don’t worry: even professional investors and accountants have not heard of the account. Palm Beach Research Group made up the term. It’s a clever way to market their unique investment opportunity.

We first saw the term ‘1170 account’ appear online in early November 2020, when Teeka Tiwari touted the benefits of the account.

Let’s take a closer look at the 1170 account, how it works, and if you can really earn annual returns of 8.6%.

How Does the 1170 Account Work?

The 1170 account is a blockchain-based investment opportunity.

Anyone can ‘deposit’ money into the 1170 account and earn high returns, according to the Palm Beach Research Group team.

“You do NOT have to be a billionaire…You do not have to be an Amazon executive, or the CEO of CitiGroup to profit from this account…Here’s what’s so great about this account…Anyone can take advantage of the 1170… but only if you know about it.”

As Palm Beach Research Group explains, only one financial institution in the United States currently offers a 1170 account.

We can’t spoil the details of this account and how it works upfront. However, anyone can request the report from Palm Beach Research Group today.

Palm Beach Research Group publishes full details of the 1170 account in an eBook called The “1170” Account: How to Earn Up to 172x More in Retirement.

You get a free copy of that eBook by subscribing to the Palm Beach Letter today. Investors also receive a package of other bonus products, including a report on blockchain ‘moonshots’ and other reports advertised with big returns. By investing in the recommended blockchain moonshots, for example, investors could purportedly “turn $1,000 into $1.6 million.”

Why Is It Called the 1170 Account?

The Palm Beach Research Group team describes the 1170 account as a “high-yield account” that pays interest of 8.6%.

Why is it called the 1170 account? Where does the name come from?

The name comes from a July 2020 document from the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

That document is titled, “Interpretive Letter #1170.”

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) regulates and supervises all banks in the United States. When the OCC makes a decision, it impacts banks across the United States, indirectly influencing what millions of American can do with their money.

When the OCC wrote Interpretive Letter #1170, it legalized a new type of high-yield account that Palm Beach Research Group called “the 1170 account.”

Again, we can’t spoil the 1170 investment system upfront. However, you can learn more by subscribing to The Palm Beach Letter today.

Alternatively, you can search for the tweet on the 1170 account sales page on Twitter to get the name of the unique investment opportunity.

How Much Money Can You Make with the 1170 Account?

Palm Beach Research Group’s sales page mentions returns of 8.6% per year, on average, or 172x the average returns of a savings account.

But how much money can you really make using this unique investment opportunity?

Typically, anything that pays a return of 8.6% per year is riskier than, say, a savings account. That’s why you earn higher returns. With higher risk comes higher interest rates. That’s investing 101.

Here are some of the claims made on the 1170 account sales page:

Placing $2.5 million in the 1170 account would lead to a $215,000 return in one year at an 8.6% interest rate

Placing the same amount in a money market account at 0.20% interest would give you a $5,000 return in one year

The 1170 account can pay investment returns in gold

The 1170 account is available to residents of most countries worldwide and 49 states

The average savings account in the United States pays 0.05% per year, while the 1170 account pays 8.6% per year, a difference of 172x

It’s unclear how long the 8.6% returns will last, how risky the investment is, or what types of returns the average investor can expect.

The sales page is filled with stories of investors who have earned huge, safe returns by following this investment advice.

One investor even claims to have earned 1000x ROIs by following Teeka’s investment advice, turning a $400 investment into a $40,000 windfall.

What’s Included with The Palm Beach Letter?

As a new subscriber to The Palm Beach Letter, you receive a bundle of bonus digital products, including all of the following:

Monthly Issues of The Palm Beach Letter: Teeka Tiwari and the Palm Beach Research Group team send out monthly issues of The Palm Beach Letter. It’s Palm Beach Research Group’s flagship newsletter, and it aims to provide the best investment recommendations and market analysis to help investors earn large returns.

Bonus Report #1: The “1170” Account: How to Earn Up to 172X More in Retirement: This report explains the 1170 account mentioned above, including the unique blockchain-based investment account that provides ROIs of up to 8.6% per year. By investing in this unique account, you could purportedly increase savings account earnings up to 172x the interest of the average savings account.

Bonus Report #2: The 295,000% Revolution: The #1 Blockchain Stock to Own Today: The 1170 account isn’t the only blockchain-related investment recommended by Teeka. This report recommends a specific blockchain stock the team expects to rise significantly in the coming months and years.

Bonus Report #3: Blockchain “Moonshots”: Three Chances to Turn $1,000 Into $1.6 Million: This report highlights three cryptocurrency investments that could skyrocket in value in the near future. If any of the three investments take off, your $1,000 investment will turn into $1.6 million.

Bonus Report #4: America’s Untouchables: The Ultimate Portfolio Protection: This report explains how to buy certain stocks to safeguard your portfolio. These stocks are stalwarts of America’s economy, and they’re unlikely to crater in any market condition.

Bonus Report #5: My No.1 Way to Buy Gold: In this report, investors learn the best way to buy gold, including why buying gold today could be a smart investment.

Access to Model Portfolio: Teeka Tiwari and the Palm Beach Research Group team maintain a model portfolio. You can follow the trades in that portfolio, buying and selling the same stocks that the team trades, earning similar returns to the investment analysts themselves.

Access to Past and Future Reports: In addition to all of the bonus reports listed here, investors receive access to all past and future reports from the Palm Beach Research Group team. Palm Beach Research Group regularly releases.

The Palm Beach Letter Pricing

The Palm Beach Letter is priced at $49 for your first year, then $129 thereafter:

1 Year Subscription: $49 ($129 per year thereafter)

You can cancel your subscription at any time.

The Palm Beach Letter Refund Policy

The Palm Beach Letter comes with a 60 day money back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you request a refund, you can keep the digital reports – including the report on the 1170 account.

About Palm Beach Research Group

Palm Beach Research Group is a financial publishing firm offering a range of newsletters and guides online.

The Palm Beach Letter is the company’s flagship investment advisory service. Other notable newsletters include Palm Beach Daily and Palm Beach Insider.

The company is led by Teeka Tiwari, a former hedge fund manager who edits The Palm Beach Letter, Palm Beach Confidential, Alpha Edge, Palm Beach Venture, and Crypto Income Quarterly. Teeka is a big fan of investing in cryptocurrency, although he analyzes all types of investments trough his newsletters.

You can contact Palm Beach Research Group via the following:

Email: memberservices@palmbeachgroup.com

Email Form: https://www.palmbeachgroup.com/contact-us/

Phone: 1-888-501-2598

Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Final Word

As part of a new marketing campaign, the Palm Beach Research Group team is teasing an investment opportunity called the 1170 account.

Investors who deposit money into that account today can purportedly earn returns up to 8.6%, or 172x the average interest on a savings account.

To discover what the 1170 account is and how it works, subscribe to The Palm Beach Letter today.