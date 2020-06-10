The Extra Income Project by Andre Keene: Project 303 Details

The Extra Income Project is a new marketing campaign for Andrew Keene’s Project 303.

Project 303 is an investment system that involves 30 minutes of work, 3 days a week. The project was created by investment analyst Andrew Keene.

As part of a new marketing campaign, Andrew Keene is promoting Project 303 though a sales page called ‘The Extra Income Project’. By subscribing to Project 303 today through that sales page, you get various bonus products, including investment guides and more.

What is Project 303? How does Project 303 work? Today, we’re explaining everything you need to know about Project 303, The Extra Income Project, and how they work.

What is Project 303?

Project 303 is an investment system promoted by Andrew Keene. Keene describes himself as a “broke millennial turned multimillionaire who has made a career out of helping everyday Americans protect and grow their wealth.”

By following Keene’s investment recommendations, investors can purportedly earn significant returns. The sales page for Project 303 filled with stories of average investors generating huge profits. One woman claims to have made “$19,995” by following just one of Keene’s strategies, for example, while another man claims to have “doubled my portfolio” by following Keene’s wisdom.

Keene claims, “there are more stories like this than I can count,” suggesting he has helped thousands of Americans earn huge returns on their investments.

To make similar returns on their portfolios, investors are told to sign up for Project 303, a subscription-based financial advice system. Keene sends investment recommendations every week. He lists specific stocks to buy at specific prices.

The Project 303 name comes from a core tenet of Keene’s investment system: you can make huge gains by investing for 30 minutes, three days a week. That’s all the time you need to earn the significant returns Keene promotes on his page.

How Does Project 303 Work?

With just 30 minutes, three days a week, you can purportedly “make thousands of dollars in extra income each week,” according to Keene. Keene also claims, “you don’t need any special skills or experience” to replicate his success because “I can teach what I do to literally anybody.”

Keene claims all you need is a laptop or a phone. Then, attend his live, 30-minute broadcast that takes place every morning on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

During the live broadcast, Keene explains how to make money from stock markets, including ways to “make 3X…5X…even 9X your money” in any market conditions.

There are plenty of ‘get rich quick’ gurus online. Many of them advocate buying gold or other precious metals. Some recommend cryptocurrencies. Others advocate shorting stocks or futures.

Project 303 is not about cryptos, gold, or other assets, however. Instead, Keene focuses on options trading. Here’s how he explains the value of options trading:

“Their upside potential beats stocks by a huge margin every single time without fail. To prove it, all you need to do is look at what happened with a recent trade I recommended involving NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK). Just by trading simple options, my followers were able to lock in a quick 213% gain in less than 24 hours.”

Because of Keene’s investment recommendations, his followers “were able to make 29 times what they would have made” if they had simply bought the stock. With options trading, Keene’s followers were able to reap huge returns.

Of course, what Keene doesn’t tell you is that options contracts work the other way: small drops can lead to huge losses.

Despite the high risk of options trading, Keene claims “the profit potential here cannot be denied,” recommending options trading to anyone who wants to get rich today – not years in the future:

“But I want to be rich now… not when I’m 72. That’s why I LOVE options. You get in. You get out.”

Options trading only works if you consistently make the right trades. Keene claims he achieves success through his S.C.A.N. trading system.

S.C.A.N. Insider Trading Analysis System

Options trading is excellent when you identify winning trades. Keene claims to pick the right trades more often than not, leading to enormous gains for his followers.

Keene’s secret is a proprietary system called S.C.A.N. He claims this proprietary system allows him to work just 1.5 hours each week. He also claims he paid $500,000 to create this system.

S.C.A.N. tracks insider trades in a 100% legal way. The program consists of 1,700 lines of code that search through 6.2 billion trades each day looking for small clusters of insider trades that could connect to something bigger.

When S.C.A.N. spots signs of insider trades, it picks them in real-time, sending an alert to Keene.

The S.C.A.N. system stands for:

S: Spot the tell

Spot the tell C: Confirm the signal

Confirm the signal A: Automate and execute

Automate and execute N: Net worth boosted

Project 303 Pricing

Project 303 is available as a one-year or two-year membership:

1 Year Membership: $129

2 Year Membership: $199

You can pay online using any credit card. Alternatively, you can call the company’s customer service at 888-384-8339 to purchase a subscription over the phone.

What’s Included with Project 303?

Project 303 comes with a variety of bonuses. Here’s what is included in your subscription:

Three Immediate Recommendations: Keene sends all new subscribers three immediate recommendations that “could hand you a windfall of 100%, 200%, 300%, or more by this Thursday”. You receive all three proposals in your email inbox immediately after subscribing.

Live Trading Room Access: Every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Keene will go live for 30 minutes with his S.C.A.N. system to identify unique trading opportunities. Keene recommends specific investments at specific prices, including when to buy, sell, and hold certain assets. This is the core of the Project 303 subscription.

Project 303 Weekly Wrap-up: After recommending specific trades, Keene sends his Project 303 Weekly Wrap-Up email each Friday, helping investors know where to stand going into the next week. Keene also mentions a watchlist of new trades on his radar.

Net Worth boosted Alert: Keene periodically sends alerts via his Net Worth Boosted system. This system alerts you to substantial profit opportunities at any time of day.

Fast Track to Financial Freedom: Keene has created a financial training series that explains how to get rich through the S.C.A.N. system and Project 303 investment recommendations, including how to test the extra income strategy without risking a dime.



Profit Pregame: Profit Pregame is an email newsletter delivered every morning with a breakdown of markets as they open.

Access to Website: Subscribers get access to Keene’s private website, including an archive of previous training sessions and a community of like-minded traders.

Project 303 Refund Policy

Project 303 has a 30-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund within 30 days with no questions asked.

The company will refund every penny of your subscription immediately. Although it’s officially a 30-day refund policy, the company also mentions a 60-day refund policy, and it seems you can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

To initiate the refund process, contact the customer service team via the following:

Phone (US): 888-384-8339

Phone (International): 443-353-4519

About Andrew Keene

Andrew Keene is a multimillionaire who claims to have made his fortune through options trading. Andrew began his career as a clerk on the floor of the Chicago Board of Exchange (CBOE). Nine months later, he was promoted to floor trader. He left the industry, attended a Buddhist monastery in Thailand, then came back.

As an independent trader, he earned huge returns within his account. He made $1.5 million in his first year, for example, then $3.4 million on top of that. By the time he was 30, Keene had made over $5 million.

Keene publishes several subscription services through Money Map Press, including the 1450 Club, Super Options, and Project 303, his newest venture.

Keene has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, Bloomberg, and other major media. He has also published several books, including co-authoring a book on nutrition.

You can view Keene’s LinkedIn profile here. He’s currently listed as CEO and President of BZB Enterprises Inc. and an author at John Wiley and Sons.

About Money Map Press

Project 303 published online by Money Map Press, LLC. Money Map Press, a financial analysis organization is offering a variety of subscription services. The company claims to have 250+ years of combined investment analysis experience. By subscribing to Money Map Press products, you gain access to this experience, boosting your portfolio.

Free and paid newsletters available through Money Map Press include The 10-Minute Millionaire Insider, Fast Fortune Club, Nova-X Report, Money Map Report, and Biotech Insider Alert, among a dozen others.

Money Map Press is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

You can contact Money Map Press via the following:

Phone: 1-888-384-8339

1-888-384-8339 Phone (International): 1-443-353-4519

1-443-353-4519 Mailing Address: 1125 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Final Word

Project 303 is a subscription-based investment recommendation program. You subscribe to Project 303, then attend a 30-minute live webinar 3 times per week. During the webinar, multimillionaire Andrew Keene recommends specific stocks to buy. By following Keene’s investment advice, investors can purportedly “collect thousands of dollars in extra income”, according to The Extra Income Project sales page.

The sales page is filled with stories of ordinary investors generating huge returns by following Keene’s advice. Keene claims you need no skills or experience to make money through his system: you just need to have the internet and the ability to follow his trading recommendations.

We’re skeptical average investors can earn similar gains through options trading – and there’s a big risk of losing money. However, Project 303 has a fair refund policy: you can request a complete refund within 30 days, allowing you to try the system for yourself.

Overall, options trading is risky, and there are no guarantees you’ll earn huge returns by following Keene’s investment advice. However, if you like the sound of Andrew Keene and his S.C.A.N. analysis system, then you can subscribe to Project 303 today for $130 per year.