Jeff Brown’s Timed Stocks Accelerated: July 15th Summit Details

During the webinar, Jeff will discuss the advantages of investing in “timed stocks”. These stocks, according to Jeff, have a “preset timer that signals the exact moment – down to the second – its share price can skyrocket up to a historical (and extraordinary) 23,200%”.

What are timed stocks? What will you learn during the Timed Stocks: Accelerated webinar? Who is Jeff Brown?

What is Jeff Brown’s Timed Stocks: Accelerated?

On July 15, 2020, at 8 pm ET, Jeff Brown is hosting a free investment webinar on timed stocks.

Jeff claims that by buying specific “timed stocks,” investors can profit massively when the stocks take off. Jeff claims individual stocks come with a timer. When that timer goes off, the stock can rise to 23,200% in a short period.

Jeff claims timed stocks became prominent in December 2019. Since then, Jeff has spotted 179 timed shares. He has identified IMRN (852% gains in a day), GTHR (2,455% in 5 days), BOAA (17,400% in a day), and PTGEF (84,900% in a day), among dozens of others.

During the July 15 webinar, Jeff will discuss how timed stocks work and how investors can take advantage.

Who is Jeff Brown?

Jeff Brown is an investment analyst described as “the world’s foremost expert on timed stocks.” The sales page for the webinar describes Jeff as “a multimillionaire Silicon Valley insider.” But who exactly is Jeff Brown?

Jeff Brown is a former technology executive with 25+ years of industry experience. Today, he’s an editor for financial analysis company Bonner and Partners, where he aims to identify the next big tech stocks.

In addition to editing financial newsletters for Bonner and Partners, Jeff Brown is an active angel investor in Silicon Valley, giving him “access to information the public never sees,” according to his Bonner and Partners profile.

Jeff runs three investment services for Bonner and Partners, including The Near Future Report, Exponential Tech Investor, and Early Stage Trader. The goal with many of these newsletters is to identify the next Microsoft, Apple, or Facebook in Silicon Valley.

In terms of educational background, Jeff has a Bachelor of Science in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science in management and corporate finance from the London Business School.

What Will You Learn During Timed Stocks: Accelerated?

During the Timed Stocks: Accelerated webinar, Jeff will discuss how investors can invest in tech stocks to make huge returns. Jeff claims timed stocks “have entered their first-ever acceleration phase” since December 2019. He also claims that by investing in the right timed stocks, “you can be $142,000 richer in the coming weeks”.

Jeff claims the next timed stock acceleration phase starts on July 30 at 8:30 am.

Other topics covered during Timed Stocks: Accelerated include:

Discover what timed stocks are, how they work, and how to invest

Learn why timed stocks have entered an acceleration phase since December 2019

Learn why the next acceleration phase will start on July 30 at 8:30 am

Learn about the advantages of subscribing to Jeff Brown’s financial advice

Access to a report called the Timed Stocks Mega Bundle

.Jeff claims attendees have a chance “to be one of the few people on the planet” who know what timed stocks are, including why they exist and “why, for the past three decades, they’ve been kept a secret from most of the country.”

Attendees also get access to “special online training not available anywhere else,” although it’s not clear what this exclusive online training is.

What Are Timed Stocks?

“Timed stocks” is a term coined by Jeff Brown. No other principal investment analyst uses this term. Jeff has been using the term online since late 2019 / early 2020.

Jeff has led previous versions of the Timed Stocks: Accelerated webinar. He launched the “Timed Stocks Summit” in January 2020 using similar marketing. That webinar was also known as the Accelerated Profits Summit.

To learn what timed stocks are and how they work, you need to attend the Timed Stocks: Accelerated event.

No common stocks come with a timer. Dividend stocks come with a dividend payout date. Options contracts have an expiry date. A traditional stock does not have a ‘timer.’

Timed Stocks: Accelerated Pricing

Timed Stocks: Accelerated pricing is free for anyone to attend.

Just enter your email address into the online form at the official website, and you’ll receive a link to the webinar on the date.

Like most things online, the webinar isn’t truly ‘free.’ By entering your email address, you agree to receive promotional emails from Bonner & Partners.

Why is Timed Stocks: Accelerated Free?

Timed Stocks: Accelerated is a free online webinar. You enter your email address, then attend the webinar for free.

There’s no catch to the webinar: you can legitimately view the presentation for free.

However, attendees will receive promotional offers for various Bonner & Partners products, including financial newsletters. Jeff Brown offers three financial newsletters. You won’t get specific timed stock recommendations during the Timed Stocks: Accelerated summit, but you will get particular recommendations by subscribing to Jeff Brown’s financial newsletters, including The Near Future Report, Exponential Tech Investor, and Early Stage Trader.

Ultimately, Timed Stocks: Accelerated isn't a scam. It's similar to previous webinars. It has dubious marketing – especially regarding some of the advertised ROIs.

About Bonner & Partners, LLC

Bonner & Partners, LLC, is a financial analysis firm. The company published the Timed Stocks: Accelerated webinar online. They also publish Jeff Brown’s multiple financial reports and other financial analysis newsletters.

Accessible financial reports offered by Bonner & Partners include Bill Bonner’s Diary, Bill Bonner’s Podcast, Bleeding Edge, and Postcards from the Fringe. Expert analysts include Bill Bonner, Jeff Brown, Dan Denning, and Tom Dyson.

You can contact Bonner & Partners via the following:

Phone: 1-800-681-1765

Final Word

Timed Stocks: Accelerated is a free financial analysis webinar scheduled for July 15 at 8 pm ET. Anyone can attend the webinar by entering an email address into the official form online.

