Wealth Breakthroughs: 9-Part Video Series for Life Changing Financial Results?

Do you have a negative relationship with money? Are you tired of watching all of your hard work go to waste? If so, Wealth Breakthroughs might be of interest. One is surely to have questioned what wealth experts are doing that the average consumer has failed to do. With such a humongous gap in income and standards of living, it becomes crucial to learn from these individuals.

Wealth Breakthroughs was created to help inform individuals of ways to increase wealth; whether it be money for some and happiness for others. Want in on the secrets? Here’s a quick look at what Wealth Breakthroughs is all about:

What is Wealth Breakthroughs?

Wealth Breakthroughs is a 9-part video series where 46 of the world’s most famous, wealth experts will reveal the necessary steps one should take in growing their wealth. The intention behind this series is to enlighten the average consumer on the gap that exists between those who’ve mastered wealth and those who are constantly chasing money only to have no savings at all.

What makes the 46 selected experts legitimate?

According to the claims made, these individuals are deemed experts because they’ve either mastered a niche of the stock market or run successful businesses. Each individual will share their respective experiences, while educating individuals on the steps to take to change one’s journey in life. Most importantly, this series allegedly offers a new insight on how to build a positive relationship with money.

Who are these experts?

While a complete list of the 46 experts in Wealth Breakthroughs have not been fully disclosed, a sample has been provided to show individuals of the pool of experience housed within this event. The following is a quick overview of what one can expect:

Garrett Gunderson

Garrett Gunderson is the Founder and Chief Wealth Architect of Wealth Factory, an entrepreneur, keynote speaker and author among others. He is widely known for educating individuals and businesses on how to make it in life. Currently, he is in the process of developing new financial tools and technologies that will support one in building their respective wealth.

James Altucher

James Altucher is a former hedge fund manager and current entrepreneur and angel investor. His career consists of 20 companies that he’s started. Unfortunately, 85% of them have failed and it is the knowledge through failure that allowed him to succeed. He’s come to realize that true wealth is not only a measure of money, but also how one perceives themselves. In realizing this, Altucher has since been sharing and educating individuals on how to build the right mindset needed to succeed.

Kevin Harrington

If you’ve consistently watched Shark Tank, then you know that Kevin Harrington is the original shark on the show. For over 30 years, he’s helped entrepreneurs and innovative business leaders prosper. His involvement in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales with at least 500 new product offerings. He clearly has an eye for innovation and out-of-the-box products, and he plans to share what he’s learned in the Wealth Breakthroughs video series.

Kim Kiyosaki

Kim Kiyosaki is described as an expert when it comes to inspiration, and financial literacy. Deemed a rich woman, Kiyosaki is usually invited to speak all across the globe as she shares everything she’s come across in her career. She is not only a speaker, but also an entrepreneur, real estate investor and the founder of Rich Woman, which is a book on investing for woman. Having realized that she didn’t want to be an employee early into her career, Kiyosaki started educating herself on growing wealth.

How much does it cost to join Wealth Breakthroughs?

As per the official website, the Wealth Breakthroughs series are free and will be released shortly.

How do I get started?

To get started, individuals have been encouraged to enter their first name and best email address here. By submitting such information, one will gain access to not only the Wealth Breakthroughs series but also offers and affiliates that could be of interest.

Final Thoughts

Usually, the term “wealth,” is associated with growing money, however Wealth Breakthroughs appears to think otherwise. More specifically, this 9-part video series aims to help individuals understand that the true measure of wealth consists of money, one’s well-being, things one looks forward to, etc. For a more positive perspective on life, 46 experts have decided to share their stories and approaches in growing their money and how the same relationships they have can be established by the general public.

Based on the analysis above, the anticipation is super high given that a number of well-known figures such as Kiyosaki, Harrington, Altucher and Gunderson among many others will be present in the series. Most of all, the fact that the series is free makes it all the more attention-grabbing, especially for those who really want to learn from successful people.

To learn more about Wealth Breakthroughs, click here.